Fantasy Football 2024: Crucial start/sit decisions for Week 12
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. We are immersed in fantasy football crunch time and there are six teams on bye. Not the best timing for some of our fake teams. So, there is a real chance a suggested sit this week is the only viable start you have at a position. That's okay, we learn to deal in this game!
If you’d like to take my advice, it won’t be hard to transfer these thoughts into lineup decisions. To give me a baseline, I’ll use FantasyPros PPR Expert Consensus Rankings rankings as my guide.
QBs I like more than consensus
Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Ravens
The Ravens shut Russell Wilson down last week, but on the season they've been abysmal against the pass. I wouldn't put it past John Harbaugh and company to get their pass defense back to useful as we close in on the playoffs, but we also know just how weird those Ravens-Steelers games are and we also know Justin Herbert is much better than Wilson at this point in their careers,
This game sets up great for Herbert and the passing game, as the Ravens do have a Top 3 offense (when not playing the Steelers) and they have a weak defense, which should set up for a game script fantasy players will like.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs at Panthers
Mahomes continues his middling fantasy numbers, but with six quarterbacks on a bye and a good matchup against the Panthers, this is a strong place to start him. The Panthers rank 31st in pass defense EPA, but often teams will be able to run the ball on them enough to win. The good news is that the Chiefs want to throw the ball, as they rank fourth overall in pass rate over expected.
Mahomes should have a full group of healthy receivers, as both JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins are off the injury report, while Xavier Worthy stepped up last week and showed he has the skills to be a real contributor. And of course, Travis Kelce and maybe Noah Gray are going to have good matchups. At this point we don't know if Isiah Pacheco will play or how much, but I don't expect him to be a bell-cow this week if he does suit up. The passing game will be needed.
QBs I like less than consensus
Sam Darnold, Vikings at Bears
The Bears have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. On the season they're allowing under 200 yards passing per game and have given up just seven passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. Darnold can be on and put up good numbers, but he's slowly declined in his output this year. His first rushing touchdown of the year helped boost him up last week, but over the last six weeks, Darnold has thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions, whereas in his first four games, he threw 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Geno Smith, Seahawks at Cardinals
Smith has been a relatively good fantasy quarterback this season, ranking as QB11 in fantasy points. But, that's mostly due to volume and rushing, as Smith has thrown over 312 yards four times and rushed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. The trouble is, he's been inconsistent, as he's thrown 11 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions and only has two games with multiple touchdown passes.
His matchup this week doesn't sound too tough, as the Seahawks take on the Cardinals. But, the Cardinals have been playing better against the pass of late. Over their last four games, they've given up just one touchdown pass to Tua Tagovailoa, while Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams and Aaron Rodgers were each held to zero.
RBs I like more than consensus
Brian Robinson, Commanders vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys are down badly as they travel to take on the Commanders this week. Cooper Rush is at the helm and he's not playing well, as you'd expect. And this week he'll likely be without Jake Ferguson and possibly CeeDee Lamb. Dallas is going to have a lot of trouble generating any offense this week, which should set up a good game script for Brian Robinson to see plenty of work against one of the worst run defenses in the league. On the season, the Cowboys rank dead last in run defense EPA and 30th in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Bucky Irving, Buccaneers at Giants
There are three solid running backs on the Buccaneers, so picking one is always tough due to their variable workloads. But for this week, I like Bucky Irving to set the tone against a bad Giants run defense. And when Tommy DeVito and company can't move the ball, the Bucs likely won't need to do much more. They will, but running the ball this week makes plenty of sense, as the Giants have been more effective against the pass than run. They rank 27th in run defense EPA and 17th in pass defense EPA. They're also coming off Chuba Hubbard rushing for 153 yards against them in a humiliating showing.
RBs I like less than consensus
J.K. Dobbins, Chargers vs. Ravens
Dobbins continues to show that he's still got it, but this week is going to be one of his toughest tests. He's still a flex play in most leagues this week, but this game is set up for the Chargers to throw the ball, as the Ravens are tough against the run and weak against the pass. They rank 28th in EPA against the pass and 2nd in EPA against the run. On the season they've allowed no 100-yard rushers, with Najee Harris setting the bar at 63 yards rushing on 18 carries last week.
Tony Pollard, Titans at Texans
Pollard continues to play well, but the team he's on won't let him truly break out. He's now gone five straight games without a touchdown and just had his worst game of the year against a good Vikings defense. Now he heads to Houston to take on a Texans team that ranks sixth-best in run defense EPA and in allowing fantasy points to running backs.
WRs I like more than consensus
D.J. Moore, Bears vs. Vikings
Moore has been a bust this season, which is tough for him, as he's put up good numbers with some pretty bad quarterbacks in the past. But, last week there was some light at the end of the tunnel, as the team started feeding him underneath to get him going. That helped him to seven receptions on seven targets against the Packers. It wasn't a huge game, as he didn't score and ended with 62 yards, but in PPR it was good enough and with this new approach under OC Thomas Brown, I expect a higher floor moving forward.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks vs. Cardinals
As I wrote in the Geno Smith blurb, the Cardinals have been decent against the pass, while Smith hasn't been able to get the ball into the end zone. Both of those things are strikes against Smith-Njigba this week, but we also know that the Seahawks are going to throw the ball, a lot. And recently, those passes have been skewing toward JSN.
After not finishing above WR30 in seven of eight games, Smith-Njigba has now finished WR1 and WR9 in his last two games. The huge game against the Rams came without D.K. Metcalf, but last week Metcalf was back and JSN still managed to catch 10-of-11 targets for 110 yards. The volume should be there again this week, which means you keep riding the hot hand no matter the matchup.
WRs I like less than consensus
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders vs. Broncos
Meyers is a good receiver, but he can only do so much, especially when Brock Bowers is going off on the same team. This week he'll face a Denver pass defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Meyers did have one of the better games against this defense, with six receptions for 72 yards in a win in Week 5, but the Broncos are a better team than they were in Week 5. Meyers, like any WR1 on their team, is hard to sit, especially on a week with six byes, but if you are flush with talent at the position, he could be worth the sit.
Jordan Addison, Vikings at Bears
Addison is a lot like a tight end in that he needs a touchdown to be startable due to his low target numbers. He's now scored three touchdowns and those are the three games he was startable. On the season, Chicago has given up six touchdowns to wide receivers, which is third-best in the league. He remains a boom-or-bust play, so throwing him out there isn't a horrible idea, but the chance for a bust is good.
TEs I like more than consensus
Will Dissly, Chargers vs. Ravens
Dissly has been a big part of the Chargers offense since Week 7 when he saw 11 targets against the Cardinals. His usage has been good, but not great since that big eight-catch day, but last week against the Bengals, he ended up catching four of six targets for 80 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown of the season. That big game coincided with the team needing to score against the high-scoring Bengals and the same should be true this week against the Ravens, who have put up even bigger numbers than the Bengals. Baltimore also is weak against tight ends, allowing the fourth-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points.
Jonnu Smith, Dolphins vs. Patriots
Smith has quietly played well this season, but his breakout against the Raiders last week showed us his true potential, as he caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He's not an every-week star, but he's seeing enough targets, with 6.5 per game over the last six games, to have a decent floor to go with that upside.
TEs I like less than consensus
Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Vikings
Kmet had his best game over his last four games in Week 11 as he caught all three of his targets for 42 yards. Since scoring two touchdowns against the Jaguars, he has finished TE39, TE79. TE36, and TE23. That's also eight targets through four games. Not good. This week he'll face a very good Vikings defense.
Tucker Kraft, Packers vs. 49ers
Coming out of the bye in Week 11, the Packers took that extra time to scheme up one target for Kraft, of which he did not catch. Of course that will likely change, but it's a reminder that he has five games with three targets or less. Add to that the 49ers ranking third-best in tight end receiving yards allowed.