Fantasy Football 2024: Crucial start/sit decisions for Week 14
By Chet Gresham
Week 14 of the NFL season is here! Or as I like to call it, the bye week from hell! Did Lamar Jackson help get you to the fantasy playoffs? Joe Mixon? Derrick Henry? Jayden Daniels? Nico Collins? They're not going to help you this week! I know, because I have Jackson, Daniels and Mixon in my dynasty league. Of course, many don't have their playoffs starting yet, which is good, but there is no doubt this will be a tough week, especially if you need a win to get in.
If you’d like to take my advice, it won’t be hard to transfer these thoughts into lineup decisions. To give me a baseline, I’ll use FantasyPros PPR Expert Consensus Rankings rankings as my guide.
Crucial start/sit decisions for Week 14
QBs I like more than consensus
Aiden O'Connell, Raiders at Buccaneers
O'Connell had a good game last week against the Chiefs strong pass defense, as he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. This week he gets a much easier matchups against Tampa Bay. So far this season, the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most completions and most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season
Sam Darnold, Vikings vs. Falcons
Darnold continues to put up useful stats each week, as he is in a pass-first offense and has an excellent set of receivers. The Vikings shouldn't have a lot of trouble moving the ball on Atlanta. The Falcons have given up the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, while Darnold ranks fifth in yards per attempt. And he has topped 20 completions in five straight games along with two or more touchdown passes in 9-of-12.
QBs I like less than consensus
Bryce Young, Panthers at Eagles
I liked Young last week against the Buccaneers, but heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles' resurgent defense, I don't see how you can start him. They've allowed the third-fewest passing yards and the lowest yards passing per attempt. We know Young and the Panthers need easy matchups to put up good numbers and this isn't one of them.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Chargers
The league has figured out how to slow Patrick Mahomes down, but not how to beat his team consistently. As long as they are winning, they're going to keep doing what they're doing and that isn't always helpful for fantasy. Earlier, in Week 4, the Chargers held Mahomes to 19-of-29 for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mahomes is still a start in most deep leagues or if your starter is on bye, but his upside remains low.
RBs I like more than consensus
Tyrone Tracy, Giants vs. Saints
Last week Tracy was punished for his fumbes from the week before by not getting the start, but he still ended up being the lead back. I have no worries about him getting the start and the majority of the work this week in a great matchup with the Saints. New Orleans allows the most yards per carry at 5.17 and second-most fantasy points per running back target/touch. They also allow the fifth most running back receptions and receiving yards. There should be plenty of chances for Tracy to build fantasy points this week.
Rico Dowdle, Cowboys vs. Bengals
The Bengals rank 26th in run defense DVOA, but teams are often forced to throw against them due to their strong offense. The Cowboys though, have very few offensive weapons outside of CeeDee Lamb. Right now the second-best weapon on the team is Dowdle, and he should be in line for a big workload both on the ground and through the air.
RBs I like less than consensus
Chuba Hubbard, Panthers at Eagles
Even if the Eagles weren't one of the best deenses in the league right now, we'd still be a bit wary of Hubbard. Jonathon Brooks saw a slight uptick in work last week, especially after a Hubbard fumble. We could easily see more Brooks this week, which would cut into his touches. And we don't want that against the Eagles, who allow the foruth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Gus Edwards, Chargers at Chiefs
Kansas City leads the league in yards per carry and rushing yards allowed to running backs this season. Teams also average a league low 16 carries a game against the Chiefs due to their strong run defense and ability to get a lead. Edwards is also splitting ork with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, at least to make difference in a tough matchup like this one.
WRs I like more than consensus
Calvin Ridley, Jaguars at Titans
Ridley has a little revenge narrative this week against his old team, but more importantly he's been seeing a big target load since Deandre Hopkins was traded away and the Jaguars have a poor pass defense. He's been hit and miss, but the volume has helped him toenough hits in the second half of the season for him to be a start every week in fantasy.
Jordan Addison, Vikngs vs. Falcons
Here's where I curse Addison by calling him a good start against the Falcons. He's been inconsistent due to inconsistent usage. He does have three touchdowns in their last five games and 8, 9, and 6 targets over his last three games. The Falcons have allowed the second most targets and fifth-most receptions per game. Teams much rather throw than run against them and that's exactly what the Vikings want to do.
WRs I like less than consensus
Rome Odunze, Bears at 49ers
The 49ers run defense has been a problem this year, but their pass defense has been solid. They've allowed the fifth-fewest receptions, sixth-fewest receiving yards to wide receiver, and the the third fewest touchdowns. They also rank sixth in DVOA against the pass. The Bears have improved since changing coordinators, but traveling to the bay area to take on a tough pass defense should keep you wary of all the Bears receivers.
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins vs. Jets
The Jets have shut down wide receivers this season, allowing the fewest receptions, third-fewest yards, lowest completion rate, third-fewest yards per reception, and rank sixth against the pass in DVOA. Waddle just broke out in a big way with eight receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 12. We know he has the upside to put up games like that, but this will be a much tougher matchup and on the season he's seen over six targets just twice.
TEs I like more than consensus
Jake Ferguson/Luke Schoonmaker, Cowboys vs. Bengals
The Bengals defense is rotten and that is provable by watching their game agianst Russell Wilson and the Steelers last week. But, Joe Burrow and company can put points in a hurry, so they're really pushing teams to throw the ball on their bad defense. Right now we don't know which Cowboys' tight end will start, but whoever it is, I like him in this matchup.
Will Dissly, Chargers at Chiefs
Dissly put up a big goose egg last week, but this week's matchup calls for more work going his way. Add in the fact we have six teams on bye and Dissly makes for a reasonable pivot. The Chiefs defense has been good all season, but their one trouble spot has been against tight ends. They currently rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends
TEs I like less than consensus
Cole Kmet, Bears at 49ers
Kmet has shown good upside at times this season, but isn't seeing enough consistent work to be reliable. On the season, Kmet has hit five targets four times in 12 games. The 49ers have also held tight ends to the fourth-fewest receiving yards and the fifth-fewest fantasy points on the year.
Juwan Johnson, Saints at Giants
Johnson should see a boost with Taysom Hill out, but the Giants have been good against tight ends this season. They've allowed the second-fewest yards, receptions, and fantasy points to the position for the season.