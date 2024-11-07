Fantasy football 2024: One player I’m fading/starting in Week 10 for each position
Can you believe we're already at Week 10? This NFL season is really flying by.
And look, I know that people say that every year, but I mean it more than I normally do. This isn't just a colloquialism this season. It's probably because it's our first NFL season with a baby around my place, which kind of winds up warping time.
Here is one player to fade and one player to start at each position in fantasy football for Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 10 quarterbacks to fade and start
Fade: Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals take on the Jets this weekend, which isn't a team you want to be facing. The Jets allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Now, one thing that Murray's fantasy managers could be optimistic about this week is a matchup with a defense that has allowed 211 rushing yards to the position, but I'm not sure Murray's rushing upside is enough to save him.
That's because Murray has struggled to move the ball through the air. He was held to 154 yards and no touchdowns against Chicago last week, marking the fifth time he had under 200 yards and the seventh time he had one touchdown or fewer.
Start: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
I consider myself a Brock Purdy Agnostic. I live in Iowa where people worship him and I don't really agree with the hype, but I'm also not something who believes he's just a product of the 49ers system.
This week, Purdy and the Niners take on the Bucs. Tampa's pass defense has allowed 255.9 passing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Purdy comes in on one of the hottest streaks in the NFL, finishing as a top-three fantasy quarterback in three consecutive games. Much of that has come because he's been using his legs, with Purdy finding the end zone on the ground three times in the past two games.
Week 10 running backs to fade and start
Fade: Javonte WIlliams - Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams has double-digit carries in three consecutive games, but he only had a big game once in that span, rushing for a pair of touchdowns against the Saints.
For the past two weeks, Williams has finished as RB39 and RB28, and he's averaged under four yards per carry in three of the past four games. While he adds some value in the pass game, it's not enough to justify playing him in Week 10.
That's because the team plays the Kansas City Chiefs. KC allows the third-fewest rushing yards in the league and is one of just four teams to give up under 100 rushing yards per game. That's led to the team allowing an average g 12.5 fantasy points per game to the running back position, with no team allowing fewer.
Start: Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
Sure, Tony Pollard comes into this game a little banged up, but the foot injury he has also affected him last week and he finished with 128 rushing yards.
Pollard faces a tough matchup with the Chargers this week, who give up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, but we aren't talking about Pollard being an RB1 play or anything like that.
I'm just talking about him being the RB24 in FantasyPros' consensus rankings right now and how that feels low, even with the matchup. You can reasonably call three of his last four games "good" and he's had 20 or more carries the last two weeks, so there's no reason to not start him as a strong RB2 option.
Week 10 wide recievers to fade and start
Fade: Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals
This goes along with fading Kyler Murray. I don't have any confidence in this pass game against the Jets.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has had some good showings as a rookie, but last week against the Bears he caught just two passes, making the fourth time he had two or fewer receptions in any game this season.
That last week's matchup was against another really good pass defense should be a warning side for this weekend. Harrison could have a bounce-back game, but I'm not playing him as anything more than my third option at wide receiver.
Start: CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
With Dak Prescott out, you might be tempted to fade CeeDee Lamb, but I'm here to tell you that having Cooper Rush under center isn't the end of the world for Lamb.
(This is assuming Lamb actually plays this week. He's currently got a shoulder injury and is listed as "week-to-week," but there's been some optimism that he could suit up.)
That's because we've seen Lamb play with Rush before and the results were solid:
Are those elite numbers? Not quite. But they're good enough for Lamb to remain in fantasy lineups with Rush at quarterback.
Week 10 tight ends to fade and start
Fade: Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
While I still feel good about CeeDee Lamb with Cooper Rush at quarterback, I do think overall the passing game takes a step back. Rush is no Dak Prescott.
This has me seriously questioning if I want to play Jake Ferguson this week. He was targeted 10 times last week against the Falcons, but much of that came before Prescott left the game. Now, he faces an Eagles defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the tight end position.
Start: Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints
Is this cheating? I dunno. It feels like it, at least a little bit. Taysom Hill had to have eligility at some main position and it ended up being tight end, though the Saints continue to use him in a variety of roles.
Hill is trending up right now based on his recent usage. He finished as the overall TE5 after carrying the ball five times for 19 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 41 yards.
Hill had 10 opportunities in this game between his carries and targets after having eight in the previous game. If he's getting that many touches, he'll have a great shot to have a boom week based on how the Saints have used him.