Fantasy football 2024: One player I’m fading/starting in Week 10 for each position

CeeDee Lamb in Weeks 2-6 of 2022 when Cooper rush filled in for Dak:



- 7 catches, 75 yards

- 8 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD

- 6 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD

- 5 catches, 53 yards

- 5 catches, 68 yards https://t.co/tzztZZX0uj