Fantasy Football 2024: One player I’m fading/starting in Week 11 for each position
Another week of NFL action is upon us as the Commanders and Eagles face on Thursday night in a huge NFC East clash.
The Eagles enter the week at 7-2 while the Commanders are a half-game back in the standings at 7-3. With the Cowboys and Giants combining for fewer wins than either of these teams have individually, the division race comes down to these two sides.
Which makes this a huge, huge game as far as deciding the division crown goes. The winner isn't guaranteed to take the NFC East, but you have to call the winner a slight favorite, right? To steal the political parlance of recent weeks, after Thursday the NFC East will either be "Lean Washington" or "Lean Philadelphia."
Okay, on to the fantasy football, since that's why you clicked on this article. Here is one player to fade and one player to start at each position in fantasy football for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 11 quarterbacks to fade and start
Fade: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford might have his top two receivers back, but I'm not buying him this week against a strong New England Patriots defense.
The Pats have held five opponents under 200 net passing yards this season. Included in that is the absolute massacre against the Bears last week. New England sacked Caleb Williams nine times and the rookie was just 16-for-30 from the field for 120 yards.
Meanwhile, Stafford's value drops a bit because he's almost guaranteed to throw a pick at this point. He's been intercepted in six consecutive games.
Start: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Jayden Daniels is clearly the best rookie quarterback right now, but is Bo Nix No. 2 on that list?
The former Auburn and Oregon star nearly led the Broncos to a win over the Chiefs last week, which was spoiled only by a blocked field goal as time expired that gave KC the improbable victory.
Nix threw two touchdowns in the loss, his fourth multi-touchdown game in the last six contests. This week, he's up against an Atlanta defense that allows the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Week 11 running backs to fade and start
Sit: James Cook - Buffalo Bills
James Cook is a really good running back, but he comes up against the juggernaut that is the Chiefs run defense, which allows just 12.0 fantasy points per game to the running back position. That's the fewest in the league by 2.3 points per game.
Cook comes into this game off a strong showing against the Colts, running the ball 19 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. But while he's had plenty of games like that, he's also had four games with under 50 yards. He's capable of struggling and this is the exact defense he could struggle against.
Start: Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns
Since returning from his devastating knee injury, Nick Chubb hasn't looked like the same guy. He's found the end zone once, but his best game was when he had 16 carries for 52 yards, which is not what you expect from a player of Chubb's caliber.
But coming off a bye and facing the Saints in Week 11 offers the best chance we might have all season of getting a vintage Nick Chubb performance. The team allows the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.
Week 11 wide receivers to fade and start
Sit: Jayden Reed - Green Bay Packers
For as rough as the year has been offensively for the Chicago Bears, the team has things figured out defensively, especially against the passing game. The team allows the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and second-fewest to wideouts.
I'm not confident advising you to sit Jordan Love this weekend, though I likely won't play him in any DFS lineups. But I am prepared to be very cautious of playing Green Bay wide receivers.
Jayden Reed is coming off his third 100-yard game of the season, but that was also only the third time he had five or more receptions in a game.
Start: Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos
If I'm playing Nix, I might as well stack him with Courtland Sutton, right?
Sutton wasn't targeted in Week 7, but the Broncos have made up for that over the last three games, with Sutton being targeted 30 times over that span.
He has over 100 yards in two of those three games. He didn't hit that mark last week, but his six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown made up for that as he finished as the fantasy WR6 for the second week in a row.
Week 11 tight ends to fade and start
Sit: Zach Ertz - Washington Commanders
Zach Ertz deserves a lot of credit for how he's played in 2024, as he's on track for his best season since 2021.
But I'm sitting Ertz this week against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philly has allowed just 5.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends, the lowest mark in the league this year.
And while Ertz has definitely had his positive moments, he also has four games with under 30 receiving yards. I'd be willing to bet this is one of his worst weeks.
Start: Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
Remember Week 4? Mark Andrews was held without a catch for the second game in a row and it looked fair to start questioning his role with the Ravens?
Well, the past is the past. Andrews has caught five touchdown passes since then and has surpassed the 50-yard mark in half ofn the games. After a shaky opening stretch, Andrews is back to being one of the NFL's better tight ends.
This week, Andrews and the Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have admittedly been solid against tight ends this season. Still, his ascending role makes him a top five play at the tight end position.