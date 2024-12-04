Fantasy football 2024: One QB, RB, WR and TE primed for huge Week 14 performances
We're not past Thanksgiving and we're heading into what's likely the most difficult week of the season for fantasy managers, as six teams are on byes. Baltimire, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England and Washington are all off this week.
There are a lot of key fantasy football players who won't be on the field this week, which makes it especially important to hit on your plays.
Especially when you consider that it's fantasy playoff time. We're in Week 14, so for many of you, this is either the last or penultimate week of your fantasy regular season. There's no more time left to make a big move. You have to get it right — right now.
Let's take a look at one player at each skill position who is set to have a strong 2024 Week 14 performance for fantasy football.
Quarterback: Will Levis - Tennessee Titans
Will Levis hasn't quite broken out in his second NFL season, but he's shown improvement in many ways. He's now started nine games this season after also starting nine as a rookie, so we can get a good sense of how the two seasons stack up.
Levis has seen his completion percentage rise from 58.4 percent to 64.2 percent. He threw touchdowns on 3.1 percent of his throws as a rookie, but he's up to 5.0 percent of them this year.
But he's also had turnover issues. He threw four interceptions last year, but is already up to nine in 2024, with his interception rate jumping from 1.6 percent to 3.8 percent.
If there's a week to ignore the turnover concerns and play him, it's this one against the Jaguars. The team has picked off just five passes all season while allowing the second-most touchdown passes in the league.
And when Levis took on the only team to allow more passing scores than Jacksonville — the Texans back in November — he had a strong game, completing 75.0 percent of his pass attempts and finishing with 278 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back: Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Look, I don't really need to tell you to start Chase Brown. He's finished as a top-10 fantasy running back in four consecutive games. You're playing him in all formats.
But I wanted to write about him because I think there's a very good chance that Chase Brown is the second-best play in fantasy this week.
Saquon Barkley playing the Panthers is obviously the best play, but Brown against the Cowboys isn't far behind.
Dallas allows 23.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the fourth-most in the NFL this season. Brown has been on fire lately, with 94 or more scrimmage yards in four consecutive games and a touchdown in four of the last five games.
Now he gets one of the juicier matchups in the league. Brown has gone over 140 scrimmage yards twice this season and I foresee him making it three times this weekend.
Wide receiver: Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
Follow the targets.
This week, that means hammering Drake London as a top 10 fantasy play at wide receiver against a Minnesota Vikings defense that's allowing more fantasy points per game to the position than any other team is.
It's a perfect situation for London to succeed based on his recent usage.
Last week against the Chargers, London was targeted 16 times, his second time in three games with double-digit targets and fifth time overall this seaosn. He caught nine of those for 86 yards.
In the five games with 10 or more targets, London's lowest receiving yard total was 64 yards back in Week 4 against New Orleans. But he followed that up with a monster effort the next week against the Buccaneers, catching 12 of his 13 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Week 14 offers a huge opportunity for London to have another strong showing.
Tight end: Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alright, I'm calling for a do over here.
Last week, I wrote about Cade Otton and how he was primed for a big game against the Carolina Panthers. He was targeted seven times, but those targets turned into just four catches for 20 yards. In two games since the bye, Otton has finished TE28 and TE29.
It's been a rough couple of weeks, but I'm still a believer in Otton, who has finished as a top 10 fantasy tight end five times this season.
This week, Otton faces the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that's allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. Last week, Travis Kelce and Noah Gray combined for 19 targets, 11 receptions and 126 yards against the Raiders. Sure, Otton's no Kelce, but his floor this week should be about where Gray landed in Week 13: four catches for 58 yards. His ceiling is as a top-five player at the position for Week 14.