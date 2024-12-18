Fantasy football 2024: One QB, RB, WR and TE primed for huge Week 16 performances
Assuming your fantasy football league is set up like most fantasy football leagues, this week is the semifinals. If you're still alive in the playoffs, every decision matters. If you win this week, you're playing for a title next weekend.
With that in mind, it's time to talk about some players who can help you pass this final hurdle and get you into the championship game next week.
Let's take a look at one player at each skill position who is set to have a strong 2024 Week 16 performance for fantasy football.
Quarterback: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has a chance to lead fantasy managers to a championship over the next two weeks.
This weekend, Mayfield takes on the Dallas Cowboys, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Then next week, Mayfield takes on the Panthers, who allow the sixth-most points to the position.
Something tells me Mayfield is about to be on a lot of championship rosters.
Additionally, it's not like Mayfield is some slouch that we're betting on. The former Cleveland Browns No. 1 pick has been rejuvenated in Tampa Bay over the past two seasons and currently ranks fifth among all quarterbacks in total fantasy points and fantasy points per game.
Expect Mayfield's strong season to continue against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.
Running Back: James Conner - Arizona Cardinals
It's been an uneven year for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. He has over 100 rushing yards five times this season, and also has three games with under 25 yards.
Conner is coming off his best game of 2024 though, carrying the ball 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 win over the Patriots. He also added five receptions for 28 yards in the contest.
Factoring in receiving yards, Conner has 80 or more yards in three consecutive games, and now he gets one of the juiciest matchups in fantasy as he takes on the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina allows 26.5 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the highest mark in the NFL this season. Teams have rushed for 2,422 yards against the Panthers in 2024, an average of 173.0 yards per game. The Giants allow the second-most yards at just 143.7. The 29.3 yards per game gap between the two is about the same gap between the Giants and the Titans, who allow the 21st-most rushing yards. This is the dream matchup that you want to be targeting — not just this week, but for the rest of the 2024 season.
Wide Receiver: Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders
I was high on Jakobi Meyers last week for a number of reasons, but those reasons didn't pan out. The Falcons held Meyers relatively in check, as he caught five passes for 59 yards. Solid day, but not quite what might have been expected with a great matchup against Atlanta.
But it was also a really weird game. The Raiders started Desmond Ridder at quarterback and he didn't complete a pass to a wide receiver until the third quarter.
It sounds like the Raiders will have Aidan O'Connell back from his knee injury this week against the the Jaguars though, which would provide a major boost to this offense and to Meyers.
And I mean...last week's numbers were good when you consider who was throwing him the ball, right? Ridder finished with 208 yards, with Meyers leading the team in receiving yards despite no first-half receptions. It was about as good as his game could have been considering the disadvantage that Ridder put the team in.
The Jaguars allow an average of 264.3 passing yards per game this season, the most in the NFL. With O'Connell back under center, the Raiders should be in a position to actually take advantage of that fact, leading to a strong showing from Meyers. He's a strong fantasy option this week.
Tight End: Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars
With Evan Engram sidelined, the Jaguars turned to Brenton Strange as their top tight end on Sunday against the Jets. He was targeted 12 times in the game while playing 82 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. Strange finished with 11 catches for 73 yards in the 32-25 loss.
With injuries all over this receiving corps, Strange appears to be locked in as the No. 2 option for quarterback Mac Jones over the final three weeks of the season. Brian Thomas Jr. is the star who'll get the most usage, but Strange is likely to be just behind him.
On one hand, it's hard to imagine someone who had maxed out at six targets before Week 15 having a late season breakout. On the other, who else do the Jaguars have to throw to?
Against the Jets, Thomas and Strange combined for 26 targets, 56.5% of Jones's attempts. Strange was the only tight end with a target and he had double the opportunities of the third-most targeted Jag, Parker Washington.
Just based on roster construction, it's tough to see where else the targets will go. We know this Jaguars team likes to use its tight end extensively based on what we saw with Evan Engram. Luke Farrell has 13 targets all year. Josiah Deguara has two.
This week, the Jaguars face the Raiders, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. It's a good week to bet on another strong showing from Strange.