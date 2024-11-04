Fantasy football managers wish Tyreek Hill-Chiefs trade was on the table after Week 9
By Kinnu Singh
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has terrorized secondaries with his speed and acceleration throughout the past nine seasons.
Hill began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After showing his explosive ability on special teams as a rookie, Hill earned a starting role on offense and never looked back. Since then, Hill has compiled individual accolades on an annual basis.
Hill was a perfect fit for Andy Reid’s offensive system in Kansas City. As quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched deep passes to the speedster as coverage gravitated toward tight end Travis Kelce on underneath routes. The offensive trio were on the verge of becoming a dynasty when Hill was shockingly traded to Miami before the 2022 season.
While Hill thrived in his first two seasons with the Dolphins, his production has taken a dip this year. With the Dolphins struggling to find any offensive rhythm or consistency, Hill hasn’t been able to match his statistical output from prior seasons.
The Dolphins don’t seem capable of utilizing Tyreek Hill’s talents
Fantasy owners had high expectations for the 30-year-old wideout in 2024. Hill was the third-highest drafted player in fantasy leagues, per Yahoo Sports. So far, he hasn’t lived up to that draft position. And they let their frustrations be heard on social media.
Hill had just four catches on five targets for 80 receiving yards during Miami’s 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.
Hill made a pair of catches for 20-plus yards against Buffalo, but Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underthrew Hill on one of those plays, preventing what may have been a potential touchdown. The play left fantasy football managers reminiscing about Hill’s time in Kansas City, when Mahomes was able to hit the speedster in stride on deep routes.
The Chiefs offense has been starving for wide receiver talent, and a return to Kansas City would help Hill return to being one of the most productive players in the league.
After falling to a 2-6 record, the Dolphins could choose to become sellers before the trade deadline on Tuesday, and Kansas City could certainly be in the market for a wide receiver. Unfortunately, that dream is unlikely to become a reality.
Any team trading for the wide receiver would have to pay a significant price to acquire him, and then sign him to a contract extension to retain him. Although Hill is still under contract for two more years, his $31.1 million salary cap hit in 2025 is untenable. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has proven he won’t make that sort of impulsive investment.
After recording seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Hill has fallen short of reaching the century mark in receiving yards for seven consecutive games. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since the regular season opener.
For now, fantasy owners will just have to live with the underwhelming production from their first-round pick.