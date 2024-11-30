5 biggest Week 13 fantasy football sleepers: Don't sleep on MVS
Ahh, Thanksgiving. The food. The family drama. The fact that we all watched Drew Lock almost lead the Giants to a win over the Cowboys.
Now we head into the weekend in a strange spot, as eight NFL teams have already hit the gridiron. Usually, you don't have much of an idea about what your fantasy lineup looks like at this point, but this weekend you know what you need.
So, let's talk about some sleepers who can help you out. Some are guys with elevated roles who can provide you with a nice floor. Others are high-upside, high-risk plays who could help you dig out of a hole.
To count as a sleeper, quarterbacks and tight ends need to be ranked outside the top 15 at their position on FantasyPros’ weekly rankings, while running backs and wide receivers are ranked outside the top 25.
Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
Week 13 ranking: QB24
Since returning in Week 10 against the Chargers, Titans quarterback Will Levis has finished as a top 20 fantasy quarterback in all three contests, including finishes as the overall QB10 and QB13 in that span.
Levis has a shot to be a league winner down the stretch for fantasy managers with one of the easiest remaining schedules of any quarterback.
That starts in Week 13 when the Titans go on the road to face the Washington Commanders.
Overall, Washington's pass defense has solid numbers, but the team's slipped at times including allowing Cooper Rush to throw for 247 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13 ranking: RB31
When this season began, people expected Gus Edwards to lead the Chargers backfield, but injuries and ineffective play derailed that. He had 18 carries in Week 2 but has hit double digits just once since.
But this week, the Chargers will be without J.K. Dobbins, who is out with a sprained knee. That should elevate Edwards to a larger role.
The Falcons are a relatively tough matchup, as the team allows the 23rd-most fantasy points per game to the running back position, but I'm not out here saying that Edwards is an RB1 play. I just think that Edwards being the RB32 is too low. Kimani Vidal was a healthy scratch last week. Hassan Haskins isn't scary. Edwards should see a sizable workload in Week 13.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, New Orleans Saints
Week 13 ranking: WR51
If you care at all about volume, you can just go ahead and ignore Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week. With Taysom Hill dominating the available targets, MVS is unlikely to see more than four or five balls thrown his way.
But in his last two games, Valdes-Scantling has proven that he doesn't need a lot of looks to go off.
Against the Falcons, MVS was targeted three times. He caught all three of those for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He then followed that up with two catches on four targets for 87 yards and a score against the Browns.
After starting the year in Buffalo, Valdes-Scantling has made his way to New Orleans and has found a role that fits what he does best, which is using his speed to get deep down the field. He's not a possession receiver, someone who'll make tough catches over the middle. He's just gonna try to get open deep and turn that into touchdowns. There's plenty of appeal when it comes to betting on him to do that against a Rams defense that has allowed the ninth-most passing touchdowns this season.
Devaughn Vele, WR, Denver Broncos
Week 13 ranking: WR53
Coming off his highest-usage game last week, Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele is an appealing streaming option in Week 13 against the Browns. He's established himself as the No. 2 receiver in Denver at this point, beating out Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey for the role.
Last week, Vele was targeted nine times, catching six of those for 80 yards. All three marks were career highs for the rookie out of Utah. It was his third game in a row with at least four receptions and his second game in a row going over 50 receiving yards.
Now, Vele prepares for a Week 13 meeting with the Cleveland Browns, a team that allows the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position.
Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders
Week 13 ranking: TE17
Veteran tight end Zach Ertz seems rejuvenated in Washington. He's on track for his best season since 2021, when he split time between Philadelphia and Arizona.
Ertz has finished as a top 10 fantasy tight end four times this season, including the past two games. He's found the end zone in both of those games.
What's more, Ertz's usage is spiking right now. He has seven or more targets in four of the past five games. Before that, he hit that mark once over the first seven weeks of the season.
In Week 13, Ertz and the Commanders face the Tennessee Titans. While Tennessee has been strong against tight ends this season, Ertz's recent volume makes him an appealing play even with a so-so matchup. Volume is king and Ertz has volume right now.