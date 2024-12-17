Fantasy Football Waiver Wire power rankings, Week 16: Kendre Miller and Jerome Ford are potential league-winners
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire power rankings
Each week during the 2024 NFL season, FanSided fantasy football expert Lior Lampert creates a hierarchy of ideal waiver wire pickups. He'll base his ranks on performance, usage, coachspeak, injury news/analysis, stats, upcoming matchups, FAAB value and more. Every player mentioned is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Talk about an eventful Week 15 NFL slate. Josh Allen cemented his MVP status in the highly anticipated Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills clash, which featured heaps of real-life and virtual football goodness. Multiple notable starting running backs like Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery and Nick Chubb went down. Justin Herbert threw his first interception since mid-September. But most importantly, the fantasy football playoffs were officially underway (for most leagues).
Not everyone was fortunate enough to survive and advance, but if you were, congrats. From this point forward, the stakes will only rise, meaning fantasy managers must dial in now more than ever. With that in mind, keeping a close on the waiver wire is essential during this time of year. All it takes is one marquee free-agent acquisition to solidify an already competitive postseason lineup. So, the players below could be worthwhile additions if they're available in your league.
Dumpster diving, digging for scraps
Player
Position
Yahoo Rostership %
FAAB %
Jalen Coker, CAR
WR
2%
1-3%
Elijah Moore, CLE
WR
21%
1-2%
DeMario Douglas, NE
WR
22%
1-2%
Stone Smartt, LAC
TE
6%
1-3%
Cooper Rush, DAL
QB
8%
1-3%
Hunter Henry, NE
TE
49%
1-3%
Brenton Strange, JAX
TE
2%
1-3%
Cooper Rush is Week 15's QB9 heading into the dual-MNF action. If that stands, it'll mark his second top-10 positional finish of the season. Nonetheless, the positive momentum is especially encouraging heading into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow the fourth-most passing yards per game (247.7).
With back-to-back 50-plus yard performances, Stone Smartt suddenly finds himself on the borderline TE1 radar. He trails only George Kittle in yards per route run (3.25) among seam stretchers with at least five targets across that span.
Jalen Coker earned a 35 percent air yard share and 21.4 percent of the Carolina Panthers' targets immediately upon returning from a groin injury. The undrafted rookie scored an 83-yard touchdown on a blown coverage en route to 21 PPR points, good for WR12 entering MNF.
The stash-and-save
Player
Position
Yahoo Rostership %
FAAB %
Marquise Brown, KC
WR
26%
2-4%
Kimani Vidal, LAC
RB
12%
3-5%
Tyjae Spears, TEN
RB
44%
3-5%
Drake Maye, NE
QB
13%
2-4%
Craig Reynolds, DET
RB
0%
2-4%
Isaiah Davis, NYJ
RB
17%
2-4%
It's hard to justify rostering multiple quarterbacks in standard formats, especially now, at this point of the season. But some circumstances may call for it, like if you have an ailing Patrick Mahomes or untrustworthy options like C.J. Stroud/Kyler Murray. If you fall under that bucket, consider stashing Drake Maye. The Patriots rookie has posted top-11 weekly positional finishes in consecutive outings heading into a Week 16 match with the sizzling Buffalo Bills. Considering New England is currently listed as a 14-point underdog for the upcoming contest, we should see an opportunistic game script.
Breece Hall's day was saved by the bell with a last-minute go-ahead one-yard touchdown that ultimately ended up being the game-winning score. But he was sparsely used for much of the first half, seeing seven of his 11 touches in the second half. Braelon Allen's in-game back injury ostensibly had something to do with that. However, Isaiah Davis could be a bigger part of the game plan if his rookie counterpart is forced to miss time. Davis ran more routes than Hall despite playing four fewer snaps.
For the first time all year, Tyjae Spears out-snapped Tony Pollard, resulting in the former posting a whopping season-high 27.2 PPR points. The latter's ankle issue likely factored into the newfound backfield split, which appeared to linger throughout the contest. Since the Tennessee Titans have nothing to play for, it wouldn't be shocking to see the second-year pro continue eating into the incumbent starter's workload.
The educated guesses
Player
Position
Yahoo Rostership %
FAAB %
Jameis Winston, CLE
QB
33%
3-5%
Russell Wilson, PIT
QB
49%
3-5%
Romeo Doubs, GB
WR
38%
5-7%
Cedric Tillman, CLE
WR
32%
5-8%
Whether Jameis Winston remains under center remains unclear as of this writing. Nevertheless, if he gets the nod in Week 16, a beautiful matchup with the hapless Cincinnati Bengals defense awaits. Cincy gives up the sixth-most passing yards per game (239.2) and is tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed through the air (26).
The Baltimore Ravens are the NFL's premier pass funnel, making Russell Wilson a viable streaming option even if George Pickens can't suit up. Pittsburgh Steelers play-caller Arthur Smith will have no choice but to try attacking through the air against the most stout run-stopping unit in football.
Assuming Winston starts for the Cleveland Browns, Cedric Tillman is a name to watch. The 2023 third-round pick was thriving before suffering a concussion in Week 12. He averaged 10 weekly targets in the four contests prior, which yielded 302 receiving yards and three paydirt trips. Tillman was the WR8 during that stretch on a per-game basis.
The 'if you ain't first, you're last'
Player
Position
Yahoo Rostership %
FAAB %
Jalen McMillan, TB
WR
9%
5-10%
Quentin Johnston, LAC
WR
41%
5-10%
Sincere McCormick, LVR
RB
44%
5-15%
Jalen McMillan has operated as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' clear-cut No. 2 receiver over the past two weeks. His 91 snaps are much closer to unquestioned alpha Mike Evans' 38 than veteran slot man and third-stringer Sterling Shepard's 17. A hierarchy is forming, and Baker Mayfield is playing well enough to support two fantasy-viable pass-catchers. In that period, the rookie wideout has seen at least six targets in succeeding contests, producing 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Posting a healthy 25 percent target share between Weeks 14 and 15, Justin Herbert is leaning on Quentin Johnston. Ascending rookie Ladd McConkey is valiantly powering through knee/shoulder ailments, yet his status has created more opportunities for the 2023 first-rounder, who continues to capitalize. Johnston has recorded near-identical stat lines in the Los Angeles Chargers' past two, catching five passes for 45 and 48 yards, respectively, plus a touchdown.
Gotta have 'em
Player
Position
Yahoo Rostership %
FAAB %
Jerome Ford, CLE
RB
43%
100%
Kendre Miller, NO
RB
11%
15-25%
Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb broke his foot in the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, vaulting Jerome Ford atop the depth chart. After another brutally unfortunate injury to the former, the latter steps into a massive role.
Ford ran for 82 yards on seven carries, buoyed by a remarkable 62-yard sprint to the end zone. He beat several Chiefs defenders in a foot race to the boundary, and from there, it was nothing but green grass in front of him. His speed and explosiveness popped off the screen.
Moreover, Ford reeled in both of his targets for 20 yards. He has solid receiving chops out of the backfield, demonstrated by his 44-reception campaign in 2023 and 32 catches this season. The 25-year-old boasts a legitimate three-down skill set and has the runway to put it on display sans Chubb.
When Chubb suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury last year, Ford thrived as Cleveland's bell cow, amassing 248 touches, 1,132 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. The Browns have shown they trust the third-year pro to handle a sizable workload, making him an instant plug-and-play RB2.
Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints
Kendre Miller led the New Orleans backfield in snaps in Week 15 due to Alvin Kamara's third-quarter groin injury. Depending on the severity of the matter, that could be the case again in Week 16 (and possibly beyond).
Per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Kamara's dealing with a "groin abductor type of situation." The five-time Pro Bowler will undergo further testing to get a proper evaluation of the situation. If he's forced to miss time, Miller is the biggest beneficiary -- Jamaal Williams was a non-factor even after his departure.
Considering the Saints have little to play for and recently signed Kamara to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, rushing him back feels foolish. This is also an opportune time for New Orleans to see what they have in the oft-injured Miller.
The Saints invested a third-round pick in Miller in 2023 and haven't had a chance to assess him properly. He hasn't gotten a fair shake between his health woes, being in ex-head coach Dennis Allen's doghouse and Kamara's presence.
Given Kamara's uncertain status, Ford is the top priority between him and Miller. Nonetheless, the one-time TCU standout will be equally important should the Saints ultimately err cautiously with their offensive centerpiece.