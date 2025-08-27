175 funny and best fantasy football team names for the 2025 season

The NFL season is just about a week away, which means fantasy football season is here. We hope you've done your research, have all of your sleeper targets circled and queued, know what you're doing with your first-round pick, and already have your league mates sweating their matchup with you. But if you really want to get in their head, I personally believe you'll never win a fantasy championship without having a great fantasy football team name.

Now, admittedly, I'm a big fan of waiting until after my fantasy football drafts to name my team. I'd like it to have something to do with one of my most valuable draft picks on the roster as a manager. That's just me, but that often extends to other managers, especially when it comes to having a player from your favorite team on your roster. That basically makes it a must-do to have a fantasy football team name tied to that player.

But whether you're looking for fantasy football team names that deal with Taylor Swift, Star Wars, your favorite team, Chappell Roan, your favorite player, out-of-date political references, or a number of things in-between, we've got you covered with 175 of them — five for all 32 NFL teams and some general ones as well.

We can only hope that choosing one of these fantasy football team names can help in the way of nominal determinism to guide you to a championship in your league.

The best funny fantasy football team names for your 2025 roster

General fantasy football team names

In My Fantasy Era

Laces Out

Karma is the Guy on the Chiefs

Now Here’s A Guy

Taco Corp

Bench Don’t Kill My Vibe

Scott Hanson All-Stars

Chicken Jockeys

Blue Tent Avoidance Committee

Belichick Yo’self

Wing Formation

Fumbledore’s Army

Misters Irrelevant

No Punt Intended

Straight Cash Homie

Arizona Cardinals fantasy football team names

Cobra Kyler (Kyler Murray)

McBridesmaids (Trey McBride)

Watch Me Trey, Trey (Trey Benson, Trey McBride)

Mighty Marvin Power Rangers (Marvin Harrison Jr.)

James Conner (James Conner)

James Conner gets it done every year, and never gets any love. Do the same by simply naming your team "James Conner".

Atlanta Falcons fantasy football team names

Bijan Al Gaib (Bijan Robinson)

Penix at the Disco (Michael Penix Jr.)

I Fell Into the Pitts (Kyle Pitts)

Drake and Bake (Drake London)

OBijan Kenobi (Bijan Robinson)

Baltimore Ravens fantasy football team names

Lamar Lamerrier (Lamar Jackson)

28 Zays Later (Zay Flowers)

Riding El Tractorcito (Derrick Henry)

Bateman Begins (Rashod Bateman)

Cool Hand Nuk (DeAndre Hopkins)

For those unaware, Derrick Henry has an old nickname, "El Tractorcito", that will never not be both awesome and hilarious.

Buffalo Bills fantasy football team names

Jesse, We Need to James Cook (James Cook)

Josh.0 (Josh Allen)

Shakir, Rattle & Roll (Khalil Shakir)

My Chemical Colemance (Keon Coleman)

Allen vs. Predator (Josh Allen)

Carolina Panthers fantasy football team names

Tet for Tat (Tetairoa McMillan)

Big League Chuba (Chuba Hubbard)

Forever Young (Bryce Young)

Skid Tetairoa (Tetairoa McMillan)

Legette a Room (Xavier Legette)

Chicago Bears fantasy football team names

Stop, Caleborate and Listen (Caleb Williams)

Rome Built in Odunze (Rome Odunze)

Bear the Burden (Luther Burden III)

DJ Got Us Falling In Love (DJ Moore)

The Loveland Boat (Colston Loveland)

Cincinnati Bengals fantasy football team names

Burrow the Boat (Joe Burrow)

Ja’Marrvelous (Ja’Marr Chase)

Tee Time (Tee Higgins)

Cut to the Chases (Chase Brown/Ja’Marr Chase)

Average Joes (Joe Burrow)

Cleveland Browns fantasy football team names

Judge Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)

Impractical Njokus (David Njoku)

Shedeur Thing (Shedeur Sanders)

Send it In, Jerome! (Jerome Ford)

Quinshon of the Dead (Quinshon Judkins)

Dallas Cowboys fantasy football team names

Easy as A-B-CeeDee (CeeDee Lamb)

Dakstreet’s Back, Alright! (Dak Prescott)

Javonte’s Inferno (Javonte Williams)

Slim Pickens (George Pickens)

CeeDee Had a Little Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)

Denver Broncos fantasy football team names

H-O-T-T-O-B-O (Bo Nix)

Orange Pony Club

Invader Mims (Marvin Mims Jr.)

Courtlandia (Courtland Sutton)

Hootie and the Bo-Fish (Bo Nix)

Two Chappell Roan references for the Broncos? That wasn't planned, but it's too good not to do.

Detroit Lions fantasy football team names

The Man in Jahmyrror (Jahmyr Gibbs)

Sun God’s Plan (Amon-Ra St. Brown)

LaPortauthority (Sam LaPorta)

Killing Me Goffly (Jared Goff)

The Full Montgomery (David Montgomery)

Green Bay Packers fantasy football team names

Stay Golden, Pony Boy (Matthew Golden)

Love Island (Jordan Love)

Golden Girls (Matthew Golden)

Josh Jacobs’ Ladder (Josh Jacobs)

Kraft Mac & Cheeseheads (Tucker Kraft)

Houston Texans fantasy football team names

Three’s a Stroud (C.J. Stroud)

Chubble Bubble (Nick Chubb)

Nico De Gallo (Nico Collins)

Stroudy With a Chance of TDs (C.J. Stroud)

Dr. Schultz (Dalton Schultz)

Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names

Boyz II Pittman (Michael Pittman Jr.)

Tyler Warren Commission (Tyler Warren)

Jonathan Taylor’s Version (Jonathan Taylor)

Dime and Dash (Daniel Jones)

System of Josh Downs (Josh Downs)

Nothing gets your fantasy football league going like a good Warren Commission pun.

Jacksonville Jaguars fantasy football team names

Travis the Bounty Hunter (Travis Hunter)

The TrevorEnding Story (Trevor Lawrence)

Brenton Stranger Things (Brenton Strange)

Brian Thomas Crown Affair (Brian Thomas Jr.)

The Hunter Games (Travis Hunter)

Kansas City Chiefs fantasy football team names

Travis Kelce Bachelor Party (Travis Kelce)

Home Sweet Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

We’re Not Worthy (Xavier Worthy)

Da Vinci Pachecode (Isiah Pacheco)

Hollywood Hills (Marquise Brown)

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't extremely proud of "Da Vince Pachecode".

Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football team names

Let Me Down Jeanty (Ashton Jeanty)

What’s Mine is Bowers (Brock Bowers)

Every Rose Has Its Thornton (Dont’e Thornton)

Geno Nevada (Geno Smith)

Brockbuster Video (Brock Bowers)

Los Angeles Chargers fantasy football team names

Herbert Fully Loaded (Justin Herbert)

Honkey Tonk McConkey Donk (Ladd McConkey)

Omarion My Wayward Son (Omarion Hampton)

Big Badd Ladd (Ladd McConkey)

Green Eggs & Hampton (Omarion Hampton)

Los Angeles Rams fantasy football team names

Davante Break Free (Davante Adams)

Nacua Matata (Puka Nacua)

Stafford & Son (Matthew Stafford)

Kyrenosaurus Rex (Kyren Williams)

Puka & Rally (Puka Nacua)

Miami Dolphins fantasy football team names

Alice in Achanes (De’Von Achane)

It Takes Tua To Tango (Tua Tagovailoa)

Tyreeky Friday (Tyreek Hill)

Waddleburger (Jaylen Waddle)

Achane Reaction (De’Von Achane)

Minnesota Vikings fantasy football team names

J.J. McCarthyism (J.J. McCarthy)

Griddy Griddy, J.J. (Justin Jefferson, J.J. McCarthy)

For Those About To Hock (T.J. Hockenson)

Addison Avenue (Jordan Addison)

Hooked on a Thielen (Adam Thielen)

Vikings fans should welcome Adam Thielen back if for no other reason than to have this team name again.

New England Patriots fantasy football team names

Call Me Maye-be (Drake Maye)

Forgot About TreVeyon (TreVeyon Henderson)

14 Diggsawatts (Stefon Diggs)

It’s Gonna Be Maye (Drake Maye)

Diggs In a Blanket (Stefon Diggs)

New Orleans Saints fantasy football team names

Olaver Twist (Chris Olave)

Instant Kamara (Alvin Kamara)

Shake, Rattler, Roll (Spencer Rattler)

Need for Shaheed (Rashid Shaheed)

Super Kamario Bros (Alvin Kamara)

New York Giants fantasy football team names

Mr. Rogers’ Nabershood (Malik Nabers)

Darty Dancing (Jaxson Dart)

Like A Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)

Tracy’s Mom (Tyrone Tracy Jr.)

Big Blue Da Ba Dee

New York Jets fantasy football team names

Fields Like the First Time (Justin Fields)

24 Garrett Magic (Garrett Wilson)

Breece and Love (Breece Hall)

FreeMasons Taylor (Mason Taylor)

Fields General (Justin Fields)

Philadelphia Eagles fantasy football team names

Je Ne Saquon (Saquon Barkley)

Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)

I Swear to Goedert (Dallas Goedert)

Jurassic Barkley (Saquon Barkley)

DeVonta Be The Very Best (DeVonta Smith)

"Je Ne Saquon" might be the winner for my overall favorite fantasy team name this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy football team names

The Artful Rodgers (Aaron Rodgers)

How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)

World of Warrencraft (Jaylen Warren)

Air Freier (Pat Freiermuth)

DK, Have It Your Way (DK Metcalf)

San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names

Summer I Turned Purdy (Brock Purdy)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey)

Jauan Solo (Jauan Jennings)

Say Hello To My Kittle Friend (George Kittle)

McCaffreaks and Geeks (Christian McCaffrey)

Seattle Seahawks fantasy football team names

Glass of Charbonnet (Zac Charbonnet)

Mystery Wrapped In A Njigba (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

Kupp, Kupp and Away (Cooper Kupp)

Hey Darnold! (Sam Darnold)

Walker, Seattle Ranger (Kenneth Walker III)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy football team names

Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)

Bucky the Vampire Slayer (Bucky Irving)

Knockin on Evans Door (Mike Evans)

Baker’s Dozen (Baker Mayfield)

Rubber Bucky (Bucky Irving)

We probably could've just done a list for only Bucky Irving puns.

Tennessee Titans fantasy football team names

Ward & Peace (Cam Ward)

Million Pollard Baby (Tony Pollard)

Talented Mr. Ridley (Calvin Ridley)

The Wardens (Cam Ward)

The Pollard Express (Tony Pollard)

Washington Commanders fantasy football team names