5 fantasy football sleepers you could actually start in Week 2 and feel good

We all know about the fantasy football stars of the NFL. Even if some of them had a bad Week 1, we know they’re going to turn things around in Week 2 and look like the stars of the league they are; but what makes fantasy football fall is landing a sleeper that delivers for you. There are a handful of players that you should keep an eye on for Week 2.

These sleepers not only had a big Week 1, but proved they’re destined for another breakout performance. These are the players you could either pick up off the waiver wire or ones you have stashed on your bench. Either way, here are five sleepers you could start this week and not have to worry about production.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. had a breakout NFL debut, making a historic seven receptions with 63 yards and finished with 13.6 points, per ESPN fantasy football. If you know anything about the Cleveland Browns, which outside of being a fan you probably wouldn’t, this team thrives on involving the tight end. What made the Joe Flacco era the first time around so successful was involving David Njoku.

Fannin proved he’s ready to become that player for them this year. Sure, the Baltimore Ravens defense is better than the Cincinnati Bengals so there’s a chance he doesn’t have another big game, but I’d be willing to bet Flacco is going to continue to keep Fannin involved. This offense doesn’t have a lot of weapons so if Fannin has risen as a key target for Flacco, don’t be surprised to see Flacco abuse that, especially with the lack of perimeter weapons.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

The New York Giants will need their running game to go to the forefront this week and that will fall on the shoulders of Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Dallas Cowboys did a phenomenal job of taking the Philadelphia Eagles’ receivers out of the game. That said, they got torched in the run game, which has been the case for years.

With the Giants having a passing game crisis, they’d be wise to lean on the running game, which should open the door for Tracy to have a big game. The Giants probably won’t beat the Cowboys, but Tracy should have a big game and if the Giants do somehow win, it’s because Tracy and the run game took over.

WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers showed in Week 1 that maybe he isn’t as washed as we all thought after a miserable era with the New York Jets. One player he turned to in his Pittsburgh Steelers’ debut was Calvin Austin III. He had four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown reception. The Steelers don’t have a lot of weapons and if DK Metcalf is having a bad day, Rodgers can rely on Austin.

Austin is the No. 2 receiver in this offense and against the Seattle Seahawks, his speed could pose a big threat. The Seahawks have a really good secondary, but Austin is a speed threat that Rodgers could exploit this week. Expect him to have another big game, especially if the Seahawks try to spoil Metcalf’s first game against his former team.

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman wasn’t shy about improving as a receiver and threat in the Buffalo Bills’ offense ahead of this season and his big debut is proof of that. This offense still needs a true No. 1 receiver and Khalil Shakir and Coleman are in a two-horse race for that role. Coleman will likely work his way there, which is why he’s a player you should have as an every-week starter on your fantasy team.

WR Quentin Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnson is finally looking like the receiver the Los Angeles Chargers were expecting him to be this whole time. After too many seasons of dropped passes and not making the plays needed, Johnson exploded for five catches, 79 yards and two touchdown catches. This has to be the start of a pattern and not just a one-off, right? Well, the only way to find out is to give him another crack in Week 2.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders this week and it should be another opportunity for him to have a big game. If he does, I wouldn’t hesitate to snatch him off the waiver wire or off your bench.