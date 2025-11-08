5 fantasy football sleepers you could actually start in Week 10 and feel good

This is not a great bye week for fantasy football managers, leading to some tougher start/sit decisions than you might be used to. Sure, only four teams are on a bye, but three of those have major fantasy implications. Losing Patrick Mahomes because of the Chiefs' bye stinks, but what stinks more is that the Bengals and Cowboys are on a bye. Not only do both teams have a plethora of fantasy-relevant offensive players, but both teams also have bad defenses that help raise the fantasy ceiling of their opponents. You can't play anyone from an elite Cowboys offense and you can't target the Cowboys defense.

That means it's time to reach down deep and find some value guys for your lineup. Some of these players might still be on the waiver wire in shallower leagues. Some might be languishing on your bench. In some cases, you might be looking for cheap DFS options.

Whatever the case may be, these five players have a chance to really help out your fantasy roster in Week 10.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

It certainly appears that the Kyler Murray era is over in Arizona, which is probably good for both sides. It's clear the Cardinals have lost faith in Murray, but I truly don't think this is a Russell Wilson situation where a once-good player has just totally lost it. Send Murray to somewhere like Miami and watch him thrive.

For now, the Cardinals are moving forward with Jacoby Brissett under center, and the early results from Brissett have been good. In three starts for Arizona, Brissett has finished QB7, QB12 and QB10.

Sure, those were easier matchups than this one against a solid Seahawks secondary, but if you're a fantasy manager with Mahomes or Dak Prescott on your roster and you need a replacement, Brissett has shown he can make things happen with this Cardinals offense, and that he can shake off the inevitable barrage of sacks and keep going, as he's weathered 11 sacks over the last two games.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Rookie Kyle Monangai is coming off a huge showing last week against the Bengals, carrying the ball 26 times for 176 yards and adding three receptions for 22 yards. He was the overall RB3 and it was his second top-12 fantasy finish in the past three weeks.

This week's meeting is against the Giants, a team that allows the second-most rushing yards per game to opposing teams and has surrendered 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-worst mark in the league.

Add in that Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he likes going with the hot hand at running back, and you have a recipe for another monster performance from the rookie out of Rutgers.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

This Colts matchup against the Falcons could be a lot better, as the Falcons have actually allowed the NFL's fewest passing yards. Still, if we're talking about a cheap DFS throw-in or something like that, I like Alec Pierce this week.

Pierce had a quiet Week 1 against the Dolphins, but in his last six games, he's averaging 3.8 receptions for 77.5 yards per game. He's yet to find the end zone, but he's served as a big-play threat for quarterback Daniel Jones and he's coming off his best game of the season, with 13 targets against the Steelers last weekend. He caught six of those for 115 yards.

Yes, the Colts might struggle to move the ball, but Pierce has proven he can succeed against tough defenses. In Week 7, he faced a Chargers team that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards; Pierce finished that game with five catches for 98 yards.

WR Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa remains banged-up heading into this meeting with the Patriots, with rookie seventh-round pick Tez Johnson set to play the role of No. 2 receiver behind rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka.

It's a role Johnson has done well in so far in 2025. Since taking on a larger role against Seattle, Johnson is averaging 3.5 catches for 51.3 yards per game and has squeezed a pair of touchdowns in during that span.

Is Johnson going to win you your Week 10 matchup on his own? Probably not. But if you have one of the many good receivers on a bye, Johnson can fill in and can put you in a position where an explosive performance elsewhere in your lineup will win you the week. He has a high floor and should help you avoid a meltdown if you're without one or two of your top guys.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Another year, another "meh" season from Kyle Pitts, who once looked like the next big thing at tight end but now just seems like a guy.

One thing Pitts has done this year is show a little more consistency, though. No, we aren't getting monster games, but his 47.8 receiving yards per contest is on track to be his best mark since his rookie year.

This week offers Pitts one of his best chances to put up big numbers this season as the Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts defense improved at the trade deadline, but the team allows the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and I don't necessarily see the Sauce Gardner trade doing much to change that. This should be a good spot for Pitts.