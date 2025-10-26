Cam Skattebo injury should have fantasy football managers rushing to add these replacements

Cam Skattebo's dream rookie season, one that helped change the vibes of the New York Giants alongside Jaxson Dart, likely came to abrupt end on Sunday. The first-year running back suffered a brutal ankle injury in Week 8 against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

He was carted off the field and, while we won't show the video in this post, you can click the linked text there and see that the running back's right ankle was bent in an entirely unnatural angle after a play in the second quarter of Sunday's game. The prognosis is obviously not good with such a serious injury, and given Dart's reaction to the play. You hate to see it for the player, but there are also plenty of fantasy football managers who were banking on Skattebo being a huge part of their season.

Now, they're left searching for answers as to where they should turn for the remainder of the fantasy season with Skattebo likely done for the year.

Cam Skattebo likely done for the season after ankle injury

Though it's not official, it's hard to imagine the Giants rookie returning this year from what looked to be a truly gruesome injury that almost surely includes a broken bone. Considering that Skattebo was considered a top-10 running back, or top-15 at worst, for the rest of the season in fantasy football, that's not a great position to be in if Skattebo was an auto-start in fantasy for your team.

Having said that, there is a combination of immediate and longer-term options that fantasy managers could potentially target to replace Skattebo. One of them is, obviously, his immediate backup on the Giants. Looking elsewhere throughout the league, though, there are some swings that could pay off hugely if you now need to put Skattebo on IR and find a replacement.

Fantasy football replacements for Cam Skattebo

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

We start in the most obvious place, which is the Giants backfield without Skattebo in the fold. Prior to the rookie taking the reins, it was Tyrone Tracy Jr. who was on the field for roughly 70% of New York's offensive snaps, and it was Tracy Jr. who immediately stepped in for Skattebo following the injury on Sunday against the Eagles.

Admittedly, Tracy doesn't have nearly the same level of upside that Skattebo offered in terms of fantasy. Having said that, he should be an RB2 in your league just about every week, especially given how productive he was as the lead back for the Giants a season ago. Again, it's a drop-off from Skattebo, but perhaps not by as much as you would think in terms of fantasy production.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Much to the chagrin of Falcons fans, Tyler Allgeier continues to have a role in the Atlanta offense. If I were Zac Robinson, that certainly wouldn't be the way I'd handle the backfield with Bijan Robinson in the fold, but I'm not. And with Allgeier continuing to get work, particularly in short-yardage situation, that's going to make him valuable until his role changes, which seems unlikely to happen any time soon.

Now, it should be said that the current iteration of the Falcons offense might not be one you want a part of. Running backs had just 11 carries through 50 minutes of action in Week 8 against the Dolphins because Atlanta was getting boat-raced. That's not what you want in terms of workload, at all. But in terms of role when things are going right, you can't argue with Allgeier continuing to see the field.

Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Full disclosure, I'm not sure yet — though things could change depending on what happens Monday night against Washington — that we can comfortably start Brashard Smith. However, the Chiefs rookie continues to show signs that his role in the offense is growing and that he might simply be the best running back on the roster.

Kareem Hunt, even before his injury, appeared to be trending toward a lesser workload with those touches going to Smith more and more in recent weeks. Moreover, with Isiah Pacheco's middling production, there's a world where the more explosive Smith could become the lead back sooner rather than later. You might have to stream other options for a week or two, but Smith should be someone fantasy managers are already targeting.