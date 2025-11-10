Fantasy football waiver wire adds for Week 11

We're inching ever-closer to the fantasy football playoffs as we now head into Week 11, and there needs to be aggression on the waiver wire when legitimate fantasy starters and potential starters are available. Adding someone like Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce or Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum could legitimately change your season, but they aren't alone. And that's especially true with some of your potential starters in fantasy football now facing injuries.

Jaxson Dart, Davante Adams, former waiver-wire star Oronde Gadsden, and even Garrett Wilson were all injured in Week 10, which could leave a hole in your fantasy lineup. That means that you need to be ready to slightly overspend on with your FAAB depending on how much you have left, particularly depending on the supply and demand at certain positions. And we also can't be afraid of a great matchup or streaming option if the opportunity presents itself.

Who are the guys in all of those categories that you should be targeting? Let's dive head-on into the fantasy football waiver wire pickups managers need to make for Week 11, both with the long-term and short-term additions that can push your team into the playoffs.

Note: Roster percentages are in ESPN fantasy leagues. All scoring numbers are in PPR formats.

Quarterbacks to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals (33.3% rostered)

You don't have to listen to me, but you probably should when it comes to Joe Flacco as a viable starter in fantasy football. He and the Bengals were on bye in Week 10, but prior to that, the grizzled veteran quarterback had put up at least 24.3 fantasy point in each of the past three games, and hasn't finished with fewer than 18.75 fantasy points in any of his four starts since being traded within the AFC North to Cincinnati.

Flacco has the potential to be a legitimate starter for the rest of the season for your fantasy team, but that's especially true in Week 11. The Bengals are on the road against the Steelers and, while you might worry about the offensive line (rightly so), the Pittsburgh secondary has been bad and is now riddled with injuries after Week 10. Who knows what Cincinnati will look like overall, but the window of opportunity for Flacco to produce yet again is undeniably wide open.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (34.2% rostered)

The flip side of Steelers-Bengals also leaves us with Aaron Rodgers. Now, I know you're probably rolling your eyes at this as the veteran is coming off of his worst game of the season with Pittsburgh, barely completing 50 percent of his passes for 161 yards, one score and two interceptions in the lifeless loss to the Chargers. But Cincinnati is not Los Angeles defensively, and we have a data point with Rodgers to back that up.

Back in Week 7 when the Steelers were on the road against the Bengals, it was a relative shootout between the two sides, which resulted in Rodgers posting his second-best fantasy output of the season at 22.56 points — and that was done while throwing two interceptions in that game as well, but the four touchdown throws certainly helped. The Cincinnati defense is abysmal and the chance of a Rodgers bounce-back effort in this one should be considered quite high.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (14% rostered)

I'm fully on-board with anyone that doesn't trust Tua Tagovailoa or the Dolphins and wouldn't touch the quarterback on the waiver wire with a 10-foot pole. Trust me, I get it. And that's probably only furthered by the fact that Tua, even as Miami upset the rival Buills on Sunday, still didn't play all that well, throwing for just 173 yards, two touchdowns and two picks for a measly 10.82 fantasy points.

At the same time, Washington has looked completely lifeless the past two weeks, and will be without Daron Payne in Week 11 due to a suspension. Miami's speed on offense could prove really problematic for the Commanders, allowing Tagovailoa to put forth one of his best games of the season.

Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Running Backs to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (8.5% rostered)

Barring injury, it's unlikely that we see Blake Corum get a full, bell-cow type of workload ahead of Kyren Williams in the Rams offense. At the same time, Sean McVay no longer seems married to the idea of riding one back for the entire game. Corum's snap share has increased steadily the past few weeks, and his usage is now following with 13 carries in each of the past two outings.

While he's not yet made anything too productive in the way of fantasy with those touches, he has been effective with 58 and 56 yards on the ground. If he continues to split time in the backfield with Williams, the touchdown luck and perhaps even some big plays could follow shortly, making Corum a highly valuable fill-in for bye weeks as we lead into the fantasy playoffs.

Emari Demarcado, Arizona Cardinals (18.5% rostered)

Despite only getting seven touches while the Cards were getting torched by the Seahawks on Sunday, Emari Demarcado still made good use of the opportunities he did receive, going for 64 yards on his four carries and also taking three receptions for 40 yards as well, good for 13.4 fantasy points. More importantly, though, with Trey Benson still seeming unlikely to return in Week 11, Demarcado is now in a great position to have at least one week with an increased workload.

Bam Knight left Arizona's loss to Seattle early with an injury. For a running back room that's already depleted, that likely means that Demarcado will assume the RB1 duties in this offense. While the 49ers defense was once formidable, that hasn't necessarily been the case over the past two weeks as injuries have severely weakened them on that side of the ball. Combine that with his passing-game prowess, and he's absolutely startable in Week 11.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (27.8% rostered)

I'm just going to level with you, I want no part of the Falcons offense right now that doesn't have London or Robinson written on the back of the jersey. Having said that, the consistent workload for Tyler Allgeier and the general buzz in the fantasy football community about the backup running back is too big to ignore and leave him out of the waiver-wire column.

He's been consistently mentioned for weeks, and keeps getting touches in Atlanta, including at the goal-line. Now, the Falcons have a favorable matchup for running backs and could rely on both him and Robinson heavily over the coming three weeks. He's coming off a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, but to my point about being hesitant, that's the first time since Week 6 he's touched double-digits.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (37.6% rostered)

With Tennessee coming off its bye, don't forget to stash Tyjae Spears if you have a need and/or the room on your roster to do so. It's been a timeshare between him and Tony Pollard since he returned to action in Week 5, but the touches have been steadily increasing. More importantly, for a Titans offense that really needs any sign of life around Cam Ward, Spears has looked like the more effective weapon out of the backfield.

That's not a guarantee that he's going to be able to get a full workload this season without Pollard going down injured. At the same time, if the Titans at all start to ride the hot hand, what we've seen this season is that's much likelier to be Spears than Pollard.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

Wide Receivers to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (36.5% rostered)

Alec Pierce isn't just a speculative add or a potential start anymore. The Colts speedster is becoming too big a part of the offense for that to be the case, and you should be running to pick him up and, until proven otherwise, have him in your lineup. While he might only be the WR37 on the season overall (which is borderline startable in a 12-team league, obviously), he's come on ridiculously strong of late.

Pierce finished with 18.4 fantasy points in Week 10, which makes three of the last four weeks with 14.8 points or more. More importantly, his role has increased drastically, seeing 30 total targets across those three games with high-end double-digit fantasy scoring. He's a downfield threat by nature, but his role has expanded beyond that with Daniel Jones. With the rate this offense continues to score, I'm going to be starting Pierce in any league I have him.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars (16.9% rostered)

Depending on how long Brian Thomas Jr. is out in Jacksonville, Parker Washington should certainly be under fantasy consideration. While he'd already flashed on occasion, over the past two weeks when Thomas suffered the injury and then this past week, he's reeled off back-to-back weeks with 17 or more fantasy points, and that might continue to be the case based on the target share he's currently getting from Trevor Lawrence.

While he did get the benefit of a return TD in Week 10, Washington still had seven targets, which he turned into three grabs for 33 yards and a score. The week prior, it was nine targets resulting in eight receptions for 90 yards. He's starting to come into his own in the Liam Coen offense and feels like the right type of guy, even if there might be a bit of boom-bust in his game.

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots (0.6% rostered)

With Kayshon Boutte out this past week, the question was whether it'd be Mack Hollins or Pop Douglas that stepped into that role. It was most certainly the former as the veteran had a big day, catching six of 10 targets for 106 yards. Even without finding the end zone, he still finished with 16.6 fantasy points in PPR scoring.

Now, his value is obviously higher when he's ostensibly elevated into a WR2 role for the Patriots offense. At the same time, however, Hollins has still shown up a few times this season otherwise. But with Boutte's health in the immediate still uncertain, especially with New England playing on Thursday off a short week, Hollins immediately becomes startable again.

Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.9% rostered)

It's becoming obvious that Tez Johnson isn't going anywhere with Mike Evans out of the lineup. The Buccaneers passing game has continued to cook and, while Johnson's four-catch, 42-yard performance only yielded 20.2 fantasy points this past week because of the two touchdowns, the trends leading up to this performance have been quite impressive.

Johnson now has at least five targets in each of his last three games, and has a touchdown catch in three of his last four games. While he's not going to usurp Emeka Egbuka anytime soon, he's clearly developed a rapport, specifically downfield and in the red zone, with Baker Mayfield. He might be only a flex option, but he could be a strong one depending on your needs and the state of your roster.

Tyler Lockett, Las Vegas Raiders (1.9% rostered)

Let's be straight-up, I don't think Tyler Lockett is necessarily a long-term add. However, if you want to be cheeky and play some of the matchups, he's a great candidate for that. After the Raiders traded away Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, that left Lockett as the most proven receiver on the Vegas roster and we saw that play out in the loss to Denver. He was the recipient of six targets, which he turned into five catches for 44 yards against one of the NFL's best defenses.

The Raiders will now play the opposite of that in Week 11 as they get the Dallas Cowboys coming to town. This is one of the worst defenses in the league, particularly with their inability in the secondary. Couple that with the potent Dallas offense, and the Raiders might also be needing to throw the ball quite a bit more than they may like. Lockett could be the big beneficiary of that, especially in fantasy.

Tight Ends to add from the fantasy waiver wire

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears (41.5% rostered)

Obviously, the return of Cole Kmet to action didn't help Colston Loveland, but it also proved that the rookie tight end might be here to stay as a key weapon in the Chicago offense. After reeling off a two-touchdown, 29.8 fantasy point performance the week prior, Loveland caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in the win over the Giants. Furthermore, while his route run percentage went down from the previous week, he was still targeted on 16% of his routes run, a nice mark for a tight end.

Especially with the DJ Moore injury now factoring into the equation for Ben Johnson and the Bears offense, I expect Loveland to continue to build that rapport with Caleb Williams and keep getting fed. While the 29.8 points is almost surely the outlier, I do think that we're seeing a high-ish floor develop for the tight end as his rookie season moves forward.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants (44.6% rostered)

Admittedly, the potential of Dart not playing for the Giants in Week 11 does have me more concerned about Theo Johnson than I would otherwise be. At the same time, the simple truth of the matter is that the young tight end is quickly and firmly establishing himself as a legitimate threat in this offense, and has been for a few weeks now. He now has 11+ fantasy points in three of his last four games and in four of his last six as well, including going for 14.5 this past week with a 7-75-0 line.

Johnson is averaging six targets per game over the last six outings, and has made good use out of that. While he's becoming a much-used target all over the field, he also still remains perhaps at his best as a red zone threat, which is obviously what you want for a touchdown-dependent position. With trepidation if it's Russell Wilson starting, Johnson is still worth the add.