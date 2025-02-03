Father of 11-year-old Paul Skenes collector points out the flaw in Pirates godfather offer
By Austin Owens
An 11-year-old boy in the Los Angeles area experienced a Christmas miracle back in December. When he looked under the tree on Christmas morning, he had only one gift — a hobby box of 2024 Topps Chrome Update. This was the only item on the boy’s wishlist. These boxes of baseball cards were a little over $300 because of the potential of finding the card this 11-year-old did.
While opening these packs, he discovered the golden ticket, an autographed Paul Skenes 1-of-1 rookie card. The son and father were in shock. The family decided to keep their identity private as they knew the media and other collectors would be harassing them regarding the card. However, the family has been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization to hear them out of their hefty offer.
Family turns down Pirates offer
The Pittsburgh Pirates made their offer for this card publicly known before it was discovered. The organization offered season tickets to Pirates games for the next 30 years. While this offer is more than generous, it just was not feasible for the family.
The father of the child says that the offer for season tickets was “amazing” but with them living in the Los Angeles area, it was geographically impossible to make use of the tickets. Of course a lot of individuals are suggesting the family could sell the tickets but that could create tax complications for them as well become a hassle.
The Pirates did invite the family out for a one-time visit with Paul Skenes which is far more feasible. It is kind of surprising that Pittsburgh didn’t go back to the drawing board to construct a new offer for this family once they were informed the collector of this card lived on the other side of the country.