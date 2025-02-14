Fenerbahce player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Anderlecht?
Fenerbahce boosted their chances of making it to the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Anderlecht. It is difficult to see Jose Mourinho's side squandering this advantage at the second-leg in Belgium.
Fenerbahce–Anderlecht Europa League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Fenerbahce players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Irfan Egribayat (GK): 7
Fenerbahce's goalkeeper was excellent when called upon and denied Leander Dendoncker and Cesar Huerta with fine saves.
Sofyan Amrabat (CB): 7
Former Manchester United midfielder Amrabat filled in well in defence. However, he had had to be cautious after picking up a booking in the first half.
Milan Skriniar (CB): 7
The defender on loan from Paris Saint-Germain was superb in keeping Luis Vazquez quiet.
Yusuf Akcicek (CB): 8
At just 19 years old, Akcicek is developing into a fantastic center-back. He has represented Turkiye up to U19 level but it will not be long before he plays for the senior team. Akcicek also got an assist as his header was turned in by Dusan Tadic.
Midfielders
Bright Osayi-Samuel (RM): 5
Osayi-Samuel picked up a yellow card in the first half and was then taken off at the break for Mert Muldur. The Nigerian's booking means that he will miss Fenerbahce's next match.
Sebastian Szymanski (CM): 8
The Poland international set up Youssef En Nesyri's goal with a fantastic cross that secured the victory for Fenerbahce.
Fred (CM): 7
Another ex-United player in Mourinho's side, Fred was disciplined and controlled the game with his passing.
Dusan Tadic (CM): 8
Tadic opened the scoring for Fenerbahce when turning in Akcicek's header. The former Southampton man was able to get forward from midfield often.
Filip Kostic (LM): 9
It was Kostic's cross that led to Tadic's opener. The player on loan from Juventus also played the ball to Edin Dzeko—which the Bosnian eventually scored from. Kostic terrorised Anderlecht on the left hand side. Mourinho did not even have to bring on former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
Forwards
Youssef En-Nesyri (CF): 8
The Moroccan international sealed the win with a great header from Szymanski's cross. Fenerbahce have a dangerous attack with En-Nesyri partnering Dzeko up front.
Edin Dzeko (CF): 8
Former Manchester City striker Dzeko side-footed the ball into the net after his initial shot was blocked. He was taken off for Anderson Talisca after 75 minutes, which allowed En-Nesyri to be the main target man.
Substitutes
- Mert Muldur, 7/10
- Anderson Talisca, 6/10
- Mert Yandas, N/A
- Cenk Tosun, N/A