Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped the mic after first career walk-off homer

Fernando Tatis Jr. just turned 26 in January, and he's already established himself as one of the players of his generation — a true five-tool star who offers game-changing power, elite athleticism and what has rapidly become one of the game's best gloves in right field. Yet, despite all of those accomplishments — and despite his scorching-hot start to 2025, with a .963 OPS, 11 homers and eight steals in his first 40 games — one box remained stubbornly unchecked: Tatis Jr. had yet to hit a walk-off homer.

Until Tuesday night, that is. Tatis Jr. finally got his moment in the San Diego Padres' game against the Los Angeles Angels, stepping to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a man on and the score tied at 4. Because he's Fernando Tatis Jr., he didn't miss his chance. And because he's Fernando Tatis Jr., of course he made it look cool as hell.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s bat flip said it all after first career walk-off homer

Just as important to the mythos of Tatis Jr. is his swag, the way he can make the jaw-dropping things he does on the diamond seem effortless at all times. He's the sort of player you can help but want to emulate in the backyard, and you can bet that kids in Southern California and all across the country are going to be copying the bat drop he put on Kenley Jansen and the Angels on Tuesday.

You knew the bat flip was going to be legendary for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first career #walkoff homer! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HGhYZYSRWl — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025

The instantaneous drop. The staredown of the ball, without taking a step toward first base. The crowd going wild behind him. The surrender cobras in the Angels dugout. This camera angle had it all, and we can only thank Tatis Jr. for making sure that the moment we'd all be waiting for definitely did not disappoint.

Tatis Jr.'s missile gave San Diego a 6-4 win, improving to 26-15 on the season — just a half-game back of the arch rival Dodgers in the rugged NL West. The Padres seemed to be on the verge of tearing things down this offseason, with an ownership crisis leading to a budget crunch and a roster that appeared to be past its sell-by date. But with Tatis Jr. hitting like this, plus Jackson Merrill blossoming into a star in his own right, San Diego has the firepower to go toe-to-toe with anyone in a short series come October.