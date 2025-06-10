FIFA Men's Club World Cup winners list

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup stage is set. 32 teams from all across the globe have been drawn and split into eight groups of four to meet for all the marbles in the United States this summer. 63 matches will take place over 30 days; every soccer fan's dream.

At the end, only one squad will be left standing. Whoever that ends up being, they will have earned the right to call themselves the best club on the planet. Oh, and there's also a $40 million prize, if you're into that sort of thing.

Who will etch their name in Club World Cup history in its highly anticipated return following a brief hiatus? We shall see, but in the meantime, let's look at the exclusive list of previous conquerors the winner will join.

Complete list of FIFA Men's Club World Cup champions

Year Winner (Country) Runner-Up (Country) 2023 Manchester City (England) Fluminense (Brazil) 2022 Real Madrid (Spain) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 2021 Chelsea (England) Palmeiras (Brazil) 2020 Bayern Munich (Germany) Tigres UANL (Mexico) 2019 Liverpool (England) Flamengo (Brazil) 2018 Real Madrid (Spain) Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates) 2017 Real Madrid (Spain) Grêmio (Brazil) 2016 Real Madrid (Spain) Kashima Antlers (Japan) 2015 Barcelona (Spain) River Plate (Argentina) 2014 Real Madrid (Spain) San Lorenzo (Argentina) 2013 Bayern Munich (Germany) Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2012 Corinthians (Brazil) Chelsea (England) 2011 Barcelona (Spain) Santos (Brazil) 2010 Internazionale (Italy) TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 2009 Barcelona (Spain) Estudiantes (Argentina) 2008 Manchester United (England) LDU Quito (Ecuador) 2007 Milan (Italy) Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2006 Internacional (Brazil) Barcelona (Spain) 2005 São Paulo (Brazil) Liverpool (England) 2000 Corinthians (Brazil) Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

As you can see, Real Madrid dominated this event from 2014 to 2018, emerging victorious four times in five years. Their El Clásico rivals, Barcelona, secured the lone other title in that span, so Spain as a nation had a firm grip on the Club World Cup at the time. However, England has since closed the gap, courtesy of Liverpool, Chelsea and reigning champions Manchester City, who qualified this year to defend their 2023 crown.

Before Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City hoisted the Club World Cup trophy, Brazil ran the show. Corinthians, São Paulo and Internacional won the first three renditions of the new-look competition, representing Pindorama, AKA "the land of palm trees," well and proudly. Alas, South America's largest country has only climbed the highest mountaintop once more — when the Coringão did it in 2012.

Oddly enough, despite being one of the premier soccer countries in the world (currently third in the latest FIFA World rankings), France is nowhere to be seen above. But the French have a prime opportunity to stake their claim in the Club World Cup, thanks to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). DraftKings Sportsbooks has Les Parisiens as the second co-betting favorite, tied with Manchester City but with slightly longer odds than Real Madrid.

Argentinian fútbol icon Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are rightfully considered a long shot after receiving a controversial bid to the Club World Cup. Nonetheless, the eight-time Ballon d'Or is widely regarded as the greatest of all time for a reason and should never be counted out. Seeing him improbably get the United States on the board in front of their home crowd would only add to his legacy.