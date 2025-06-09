FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Live scores, standings as Belgium and Wales battle in Group J

We're in the thick of World Cup Qualifiers group stage right now; ten teams have already qualified for the field (including automatic qualifications for hosts Canada, United States and Mexico), while Jordan and Uzbekistan will both make their first-ever World Cup appearance next year.

Meanwhile, UEFA is currently holding its qualifiers, and while a lot of powerhouses haven't started their qualifying journeys yet, Belgium and Wales are underway in Group J, which is already shaping up to hold some intrigue.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Group J standings

Note: These standings are of the beginning of the day on June 9th, and will be updated accordingly as today's games conclude.

Country Games Played Record Points Wales 3 2-1-0 7 North Macedonia 3 1-2-0 5 Kazakhstan 2 1-0-1 3 Belgium 1 0-1-0 1 Liechtenstein 3 0-0-3 0

LIVE UPDATES: North Macedonia holds 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan (86')

In the early match on Monday, North Macedonia got a goal from Aleksandar Trajkovski in the 33rd minute and currently holds a lead over Kazakhstan in the final stages of the game (85').

With a win, North Macedonia will have a chance to take over the top spot in the group if Wales falls to Belgium later today.

LIVE UPDATES: Belgiun and Wales set to battle for first time in Group J

This matchup between the highest-ranked sides in the group will kick off at 2:45 EST on Monday afternoon.

How does UEFA World Cup qualifying work?

There are currently 12 groups of UEFA teams (six groups have four teams, and six have five.) Each group plays a double round-robin format, and the winner of each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The second-place team in each group will qualify for a playoff, along with the four teams with the best Nations League ranking that finished outside the top two in their group, will play in a 16-team playoff where four more teams will qualify for the World Cup.

Overall, UEFA will send 16 teams to the field of 48 at the World Cup.

Belgium only manages tie against North Macedonia on Friday

The No. 9-ranked Belgium side had a lead late against North Macedonia on Friday, but a stunning goal from North Macedonia caused the game to end in a 1-1. That was a pretty big blow for Belgium, who is the overwhelming favorite to win this group and earn an automatic bid to the 2026 World Cup. With Wales already securing two wins, Monday's match between the two sides holds a little more weight.