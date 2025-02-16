Fight! Fight! Fight! Gloves drop thrice at start of USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off
Politics aside, the 4 Nations Face-Off was always going to be heated where USA and Canada hockey were concerned. But we can't put politics aside this time. Tensions between the North American neighbors are high right now and that was reflected in a wild opening minute of play.
No sooner had the puck dropped, the gloves followed. If there was any question about how much players would care about this tournament, that settled it.
It all started with Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk and Team Canada's Brandon Hagel. They went at it immediately. As soon as they were done, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew's brother, took on Sam Bennett.
That's two fights in three seconds of play.
But wait! There's more! Because six seconds after Tkachuk and Bennett were separated, it was J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko going at it.
Not one, not two, but three fights broke out in opening seconds of USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off game
Make that three fights in nine seconds of play.
Five-minute major penalties were assessed to all the fighters with Miller picking up a two-minute penalty for cross-checking.
Once everything had calmed down — at least as much as it could under the circumstances — play finally got fully under way. Connor McDavid opened the scoring for Canada with an assist from Drew Doughty. Minutes later, the Americans answered as Jack Eichel fed Jake Guentzel for a snap shot between the goalkeeper's legs.