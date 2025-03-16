Final Big Ten Tournament bracket update before Michigan and Wisconsin battle in final

Tre Donaldson.

ONIONS!

Although the junior guard is more of a facilitator than Michigan's top scoring option, his game-winning layup after running the length of the court in under five seconds was the most important bucket in the Wolverines' semifinal win over Maryland. Madness.

Now, Michigan and Wisconsin will battle in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. It's been a while since either team captured a B10 tourney title; Wisconsin last won in 2018 thanks to Mo Wagner, and the Badgers last won in 2015 behind college basketball legend Frank Kaminsky.

Here's what the bracket looks like heading into the final day of conference tourney play.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

What's at stake in the Big Ten Tournament championship?

Potentially a four-seed for Michigan. If they win — and especially if they blow the doors off Wisconsin — in this game, it could boost them up a seed.

I think Wisconsin is set as a three-seed, so the pressure is off in this game — kind of. Winning a Big Ten Tournament is still a big deal regardless of what happens next week, and the Badgers hoisting the trophy for the first time in a decade is reason enough for the team to care.

Michigan got cold to get hot

It's the oldest trick in the book: play really poorly at the end of the regular season and then look great in your conference tournament game. Michigan has executed it to perfection by losing three straight regular season games and then turning around and making a run in the Big Ten Tournament.

That run has been helped greatly by the masterful play of Danny Wolf, who's posted 39 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists in the Wolverines' two tourney games thus far. A fascinating ball player.

Wisconsin is relying on its star

The Badgers, meanwhile, have been buoyed in the tourney by John Tonje, one of the best players in the Big Ten. Recently named to first-team all-conference, Tonje scored 18, then 26, then 32 in Wisconsin's three wins — and shot 50 percent or better in each.