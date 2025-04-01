Final Four 2025: 3 bold predictions for Auburn vs. Florida

The SEC may not have pulled off the ultimate coup by sweeping all of the Final Four spots, but the conference will still be well represented in San Antonio. Both of its top seeds, Auburn and Florida, took care of business in their respective regions to set up a date with each other with a spot in the national championship game on the line.



Despite being regarded as the two best SEC teams throughout the season, the Tigers and Gators met just once, with Florida picking up a 90-81 win in Neville Arena in early February to snap Auburn's 14-game winning streak. The teams appeared set for another collision in the SEC Tournament, but Tennessee upset Auburn in the semifinals, preventing a rematch with the league's automatic bid on the line.



In a year defined by the dominance of the SEC, it is fitting that these two are meeting to tip off the Final Four with the winner having a chance to secure the conference's legacy with a title.

Let's take a look at some bold predictions of what could happen in the final SEC showdown of the college basketball season.

Johni Broome's Elite Eight injury limits his effectiveness in the Final Four

A pall fell over State Farm Arena on Sunday when Broome, the SEC Player of the Year and Auburn's most important player, went down with what appeared to be a hyperextended elbow and an ankle injury. After X-rays were negative, Broome returned to play a few minutes late in the game but appeared to be favoring the injured arm, often subbing out when the Tigers were about to play a defensive possession.



Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl indicated that Broome had no damage to his elbow but that there was stress in the joint, which prompted the Tigers to hold him out of practice early in the week as a precaution. While all signs point to Broome attempting to give it a go in San Antonio, how effective he will ultimately be is a huge question mark.



Florida is a very physical team on both sides of the ball, which could make life very difficult for Broome if he isn't 100 percent. While there is no question that Broome will want to play in what could be his only shot at a Final Four stage, the injuries he suffered in the win over Michigan State will likely keep him from being the dominant force that helped the Tigers crush the Spartans' will early on.

The winner of this game hits the century mark

Even if Broome isn't playing at full strength, Auburn has enough firepower to win this game with limited contributions from their star. Florida is also loaded with offensive skill players, headlined by their dynamic backcourt of Walter Clayton Jr and Will Richard, which should set the stage for a shootout in the Alamodome.



These teams put up 171 combined points in Neville Arena back in February, and there is no question that a high-scoring affair should follow in the rematch. Given how dynamic both offenses have looked in the NCAA Tournament, the winner of this game will need to put up triple digits to secure their spot in the title game.



While both Florida and Auburn have top defenses, their offenses rate just behind Duke's in terms of efficiency. That offensive efficiency will carry the day as fans who want a track meet like the Thursday Sweet 16 slate in Newark, when Alabama and Duke won with 100-point performances, will get what they're craving in this game.

Walter Clayton Jr is the best player on the floor

With a slew of top talent that will have NBA scouts drooling on Saturday, the best player on the floor will be a guy who most experts have as a second round pick. Clayton, the Iona transfer who began his career under Rick Pitino, has been delivering star performances throughout the NCAA Tournament with incredible displays of scoring prowess and clutch shot-making.



The Gators wouldn't have gotten by either UCONN or Texas Tech without Clayton, who is averaging 22.3 points per game and nailed numerous big shots to save Florida's season. That kind of success in the clutch is what will separate Clayton from the rest of the big-time talent that will lead off the night in San Antonio.



NBA scouts often value physical traits that could presage success in the league over pure production, which is why the 6-foot-3 Clayton is undervalued due to concerns about how his shorter stature will impact his ability to succeed against bigger NBA defenders. Anyone who actually watches Clayton play will see that he is a leader and winner, traits he will use to put the Gators on his back with a strong shot at upsetting Auburn and extending their season to Monday night.