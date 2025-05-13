Final WNBA Power Rankings put surprising pressure on last year’s runner-up

WNBA training camp and preseason brought on unfortunate injuries as well some positive looks at teams. Here's where FanSided has each WNBA team ranked ahead of opening season.

1. New York Liberty

Our top of the rankings teams are more 1a and 1b than 1 and 2, they are both just so powerful. The Liberty gets the edge here based on depth. They have Marine Johannes, Leonie Fiebich and Izzy Harrison all in their second lineup, all three players with the ability to make an immense impact on play when the Liberty's starting core is off the court. Sabrina Ionescu is improving year by year, Breanna Stewart is still in the top rankings of league-wide talent, and Jonquel Jones is one of the most steady and accomplished traditional centers in the WNBA. This team is determined to lead the league again this season and has the roster to do so.

2. Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas is essentially the 1b of these rankings, especially after watching their preseason games. It will be extremely informative to see how they play against New York to get a full look at how this team has improved from last season. On a base level, just having Chelsea Gray back to full health is a game-changer. A'ja Wilson looked in peak form in preseason, and adding Jewell Loyd to the mix adds another level of offense to an already powerful team. When comparing the center position, I give the edge to Liberty's Jones over Kiah Stokes and, again, Liberty's bench over the Aces'. Which is why they get the second ranking under New York. Having both Dana Evans and Kierstan Bell on guaranteed contracts hurt the Aces and forced them to waive Deja Kelly despite her great preseason performance.

3. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx are still in a championship contending tier, but hit just below the two previous powerhouse teams. Napheesa Collier is just as elite as Wilson and Stewart, and their core of McBride, Carleton, Williams and Smith can continue to dominate the WNBA. Their bench is a little newer and some of their players at the end of the rotation are a little younger and less experienced than the Liberty and the Aces. Again, it will be interesting to see how they go up against both New York and Las Vegas.

4. Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's second year in the WNBA will definitely see her team take a leap from where they ended last year, but not enough to be considered above New York or Vegas. Where the Lynx have the edge over the Fever is defense, an area the Fever need to work on. While they will definitely be able to shoot their way to a lot of wins, the lack of defensive power and this team's trend of racking up turnovers may hurt them against players like Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones, Leonie Fiebich, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Breanna Stewart.

5. Seattle Storm

Seattle is a team the WNBA community may be sleeping on. Nneka Ogwumike is one of the best players in WNBA history, and Skylar Diggins has the ability to average over 20 points per game. If the Storm can unlock Olympic Gabby Williams — the one who nearly knocked Team USA off their gold pedestal - they have a chance of being really competitive. Add in Ezi Magbegor, another slept on player on both sides of the ball, plus a Dominique Malonga who is solid at worst. Both Williams and Malonga have already announced they will not be playing in EuroBasket either, ensuring this core stays together all season long.

6. Atlanta Dream

Amid skepticism of their new system and the decision to sign both Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, the Atlanta Dream shocked many in their preseason games. Now, preseason does not hold much weight, but the shooting the Dream displayed in their two games was incredibly impressive. They seem to be adapting to Smesko's style of basketball quite well, and in a post-dominant league, having Griner and Jones is an immediate bonus. They may surprise a lot of people this season.

7. Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury's choices in training camp have been ... confusing. You have these fantastic players like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, but have no true point guard to run their offense. Every guard they have who has WNBA experience is more of a shooting guard/wing style player. Their coach also recently told the media he wants to abolish the mid-range shot, which was interesting to say the least. While their player power definitely has them in a playoff spot, their lack of playmaking skill may end up being an issue.

8. Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky was a team who looked impressive in the preseason, negating criticism about their decision to trade away the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Draft. The decision to surround Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso with experienced veteran shooters and guards is a strategy that could not only help them win games but also develop their young players.

9. Dallas Wings

A roster with as much change as the Wings have experienced will take some time to get acclimated. Especially when your star is a rookie. The Wings are sort of in a situation the Fever were in last season, lots of potential and a high ceiling, but with a need to find the right combination of all these elements to be successful. Also, much younger than a lot of the better teams in the league.

10. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks are in an interesting phase of rebuilding, especially now having Kelsey Plum leading the team. They have a mix of experience and really young players on the team, and while they have great players in Plum, Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink (when she returns) and Rickea Jackson, it's hard to compete in this league. You need to have several MVP-level players to compete with these teams whose big-threes are current, past, or future MVPs.

11. Washington Mystics

The Mystics are a team in full-on rebuild mode. They have a promising young core, but Shakira Austin has struggled to stay healthy her whole career, and now Aaliyah Edwards has been out of the preseason with an injury, plus their No.6 draft pick is out the entire season with an injury. It will be a fun season of seeing players like Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron, Aaliyah Edwards and others develop, but the Mystics aren't looking like a playoff team in 2025.

12. Connecticut Sun

Along with the news that their team is up for sale, the Sun roster experienced a 180 degree flip from last season when all-five of their starters left. They now have a mix of veteran leadership like Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey with young talent like Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Again, another team not shooting for the playoffs, but seeing these potential young stars develop will be fun.

13. Golden State Valkyries

Now that we have somewhat of an on-court product from the Valkyries, they may turn out to be a team filled with players who never got a chance to shine. There are a lot of Most Improved candidates on their roster, including Laeticia Amihere or Monique Billings. While the preseason doesn't hold much weight, the Valkyries may not be bottom of the rankings too much longer.