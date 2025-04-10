'Fire Nico' chants immediately rain down during Luka Dončić's return vs. Mavs

Luka Dončić's return to Dallas to face his former team was always going to be emotional. But along with the tears and the gratitude, there was anger. Lots of anger.

A tribute video to Luka played before the opening tip, leaving just about everyone teary-eyed, including the player himself. The good vibes didn't last. Just a few seconds into the game, Mavericks fans had one overriding message:

"FIRE NICO!"

“FIRE NICO” chants ERUPT 5 seconds into the game 😭



pic.twitter.com/BzGgbAycP0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 9, 2025

Fire Nico Chants rain down as Nico Harrison watches the game from the tunnel pic.twitter.com/YkpTerZuuK — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) April 9, 2025

“Fire Nico” chants start less than a minute into the game pic.twitter.com/8EyoNVNY0V — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) April 9, 2025

A loud “Fire Nico!” chant is heard when the Lakers go to the foul line a couple minutes into the 1st Q pic.twitter.com/7aDJClj6Gf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 9, 2025

They kept up the chants just about any time a player went to the free throw line. There was no losing steam either. "Fire Nico!" chants were audible on the broadcast through the entire first half.

Frankly, I'm surprised Mavs GM Nico Harrison dared to show his face on Wednesday night. Hiding in the tunnel wasn't exactly owning the decision though.

Nico Harrison hiding behind security. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0EODXYcX6p — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 9, 2025

Nico Harrison won't escape "Fire Nico" chants as long as he lives

Has a fanbase ever been this united on one issue? I doubt it.

Doncic didn't help take the heat off either. He wiped his tears away and went 5-of-9 for 14 points in the first quarter. The killer instinct is still there. It was never not there, to be fair. Harrison just didn't want to value it.

There isn't a universe where Harrison deserves to keep his job after all this. The only reason American Airlines Center was full on Wednesday is because of Dončić. Once the anger fades, there will be apathy. And that's much, much worse because fans won't have a Dončić-masterclass to look forward to. There won't be anyone in the arena to keep up the chants then.

The only positive for the Mavericks is having Anthony Davis back in the lineup. He dropped 34 and 27 points in his first two games back from injury. He's a big guy. I just don't think anyone is capable of filling Dončić's shoes.