Jets will get first crack at making a strong in-person impression on top coach candidate
Woody Johnson cannot mess up the New York Jets in-person interview with Aaron Glenn this week. Glenn already reportedly said the Jets were his preference. That means it’s Johnson’s hire to lose.
This isn’t a long shot considering the bone-headed moves Johnson has made as the Jets’ owner. But he can erase all of that by simply going above and beyond and not failing with Glenn’s in-person interview.
Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are one of two in-person interviews scheduled for Glenn, who’s well on his way to being promoted from the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator to head coach in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints will be Glenn’s second in-person interview.
If Johnson can’t close Glenn, they may lose him to the Saints. And he’s familiar with both teams, having played there during his career. New Orleans will gladly swoop in if Glenn and the Jets can’t see eye to eye.
The New York Jets have the right decision in front of them, they just can’t mess it up
The Jets have opted to look at a defensive coach to lead the team once again. It’s a head-scratching move that hasn’t worked in the past. That said, Glenn has a lot of upside in being able to change the culture in New York.
That seems to be the biggest problem with the Jets right now. They’re attitude in season feels off. They need a coach that can instill belief in the team. Much like how Dan Campbell instilled belief within the Lions and the fan base.
The Lions lost for so many years because they didn’t have the right coach to change the mindset in the locker room. And in ways, it feels like the Jets are in the same boat. And that’s what makes Glenn the perfect candidate.
He had a front row seat to how bad things were in Detroit. He also was a key piece in the rebuild. He was there for the complete transition.
That’s why New York can’t ruin the opportunity to hire Glenn before the Saints do or anyone else. Johnson has to see the value in what Glenn can do. And while I think they need more assistance on the offensive end, when you have the right person, you can’t pass up on them.