Flau'Jae Johnson, Olivia Miles, Lauren Betts and 3 more WNBA rookies who passed their first preseason tests

The WNBA is officially back with the first set of preseason games kicking off this past weekend. We got our first look at some of the best new talent to hit the league. Over the next week, we will see many players waived — with training camp and preseason games as the only real opportunities they have to prove themselves.

While some rookies are definitely treating these preseason matchups as live audition tapes, others are showcasing what they'll bring to their new teams this season — proving their NCAA success will translate into the W. Either way, we saw some players get off to a hot start in their first professional appearances. Here are six newcomers who made compelling cases for themselves.

Flau'Jae Johnson, Seattle Storm

Johnson was one of the flashiest players in the NCAA over the past few years. She brought that same energy to her first WNBA preseason matchup. Her first points came from a long pass down the entire court, which she tracked down and layed in for the bucket. She played a total of 23 minutes, recording 12 points and 4 rebounds. Johnson shot 5-of-10 from the floor.

Her ball-handling skills were on full display. Two of Johnson's best qualities on the court are her use of her athleticism to finish at the basket and her unwavering energy — we saw many instances of both during her debut. There's no doubt that is what Seattle wants to see her doing all season.

Cotie McMahon, Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics guard Cotie McMahon | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Out of any team in the WNBA, the Washington Mystics' preseason games might be the most important. They are an incredibly young squad. Not only have a lot of these players never played on a W court, but they surely haven't played together. Other WNBA top dogs are relying on familiarity; they can't necessarily do that. That being said, the Mystics may have also been the most fun team to watch this weekend. The energy these rookies bring is unmatched.

Cotie McMahon is one rookie who stood out. In 23 minutes, she recorded 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. She was great on offense, with some fearless drives to the basket and finding her teammates open looks. But her defense was really on full display, applying constant pressure on every drive.

Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Olivia Miles is the type of player to take advantage of every inch of space you give her. That's exactly how she scored her first WNBA bucket. Off an assist from Courtney Williams, Miles was able to run right through defenders straight to the basket within the first 30 seconds of play. She finished with 17 minutes on the court, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. She brings her own level of intensity and we say glimpses of her conducting the floor. This is one of her strengths, so I'd expect to see more of it as she develops this season.

Kara Dunn, Phoenix Mercury

After going undrafted, Kara Dunn signed a training camp contract with the Mercury the day after the draft. For someone who is playing for a roster spot, she definitely drew attention in her first preseason matchup. In only 12 minutes on the court, Dunn recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Her strong shooting ability was on full display and she shot 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. The Mercury could use a sharpshooter with the ability to release quickly; Dunn has that potential. Her former coach agrees. During Phoenix's game, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb tweeted, "Kara Dunn, you belong!!!"

Lauren Betts, Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts was another exciting Mystics player to watch in their first preseason match. She played 23 minutes, recording 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. One noticeable factor during Washington's game was that while Betts' height will ultimately be an advantage, it will take time for her teammates to get accustomed to it. We saw a few passes go right over her head.

Possibly the most impressive part of Betts' night was her free-throw shooting. She shot 9-10 from the line. If you've kept up with her through college, you'd know that's a part of her game she's needed to work on. She finished her college career shooting only 62.8 percent from the line across all four years.

Saylor Poffenbarger, Minnesota Lynx

While Saylor Poffenbarger didn't hear her name called on draft night, she signed a training camp contract with the Lynx a couple of days after. She is, without a doubt, the type of player treating training camp and these preseason matchups as an audition tape. And her first outing couldn't have been better. She played a good bit, with 26 minutes on the court, the most of any Lynx player. Poffenbarger recorded 9 points, 1 steal and 1 block. She also finished the day with 13 rebounds, the most of any player during the first day of preseason games.

She fully embraced the opportunity, showing off her shooting ability and using her size to be disruptive. Poffenbarger definitely gave the Lynx something to think about when putting together their final roster. I expect Poffenbarger to at the very least take up one of their developmental spots.

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