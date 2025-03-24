Flau'Jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey brimming with confidence with chance at the Sweet 16

If LSU's Round of 64 rout of San Diego State in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament is any indication, the Tigers are out for blood.

LSU is eager to avenge last year's Elite Eight loss to former college basketball superstar/current WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Roughly two-thirds of the Tigers' minutes and points from the 2023-24 roster returned this season to rinse the taste of defeat out of their mouths. Chief among them is All-American guard Flau'Jae Johnson, who's demonstrably riding high heading into the team's second-round meeting with Florida State.

Johnson and head coach Kim Mulkey highlighted this LSU squad's belief and trust in each other following their 103-48 blowout victory over San Diego State.

Flau'Jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey's confidence levels are sky-high as LSU eyes Sweet 16

After missing the SEC Tournament due to a right shin injury, Johnson was sporting a compression sleeve on her lower leg against San Diego State. Yet, she looked no worse for wear, displaying her typical burst and athleticism in LSU's destruction of the 14th-seeded Aztecs. Despite possibly not being 100 percent healthy, the standout junior has embraced the mindset of being a sparkplug upon returning to action.

"I told myself when I came back that I wanted to be the energy for the team," Johnson voiced (h/t ESPN). "I know that's what we needed."

Perhaps Johnson was onto something, considering she was at the forefront of the Tigers' drubbing of San Diego State with a spectacular two-way showing. Her effortless scoring ability and defense were apparent, logging 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three, plus four steals and two blocks.

It was an outstanding collective effort for LSU; 11 of 12 players scored at least one point, while six reached double figures. The Tigers flexed their muscles and showed everyone why they're the No. 3 seed in the Spokane 1 Region. Their energy was palpable, and Mulkey suggested that performances like this could propel them forward.

"I thought that everybody was excited ... for each other," Mulkey stated. "And when everybody gets to play — and contribute — they all go home feeling good."

Mulkey, Johnson and LSU will look to carry their momentum into a showdown with the No. 6 seed Seminoles as they eye the Sweet 16.