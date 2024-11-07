It sure sounds like Florida let a bunch of teenagers decide Billy Napier's future
By Scott Rogust
It was no secret entering the 2024 college football season that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was on the hot seat. Napier had high hopes to turn around the Florida program and turn them into a national championship contender. Instead, he had a losing record in each of his first two seasons.
Entering Week 11, Napier led the Gators to a 4-4 record with four games left in the season. Yet, that was enough for him to get the vote of confidence for next season. On Thursday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin officially announced that Napier would remain head coach entering next season. With that, Napier is off the hot seat.
But what exactly led the school to decide keeping Napier?
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, nearly 70-percent of Florida's Name Image and Likeness (NIL) money is dedicated towards freshman and sophomores. Thamel also says that there's a feeling that freshman quarterback DJ Lagway "is aligned with Napier, and Napier can grow this core of young players."
Florida's core of young players payed role in Florida keeping Billy Napier
Having a young core of players ultimately helped Napier in terms of job security.
Lagway has shown he can provide a spark in Florida's offense due in part to his ability to pass and run. Lagway was the starter for the team's huge 48-20 win over the Kentuck Wildcats, as he threw for 259 yards while completing 7-of-14 pass attempts while running for 46 yards on nine carries.
This season, Lagway threw for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.
While helping build the young core of players in Florida played a role in the decision to keep Napier, it was also his buyout. According to Thamel, buying Napier out of his contract would have cost over $26 million. Add the buyout and the transition of Napier and the staff, and it would have run to a cost of $40 million.
Yes, Napier is back for next season, but his concentration should be on the rest of the season. While the College Football Playoff is out of the question, the Gators are just two wins away from bowl eligibility. Helping lead Florida to a bowl game and a bowl win would do even more wonders for Napier.
For those Florida fans hoping for a coaching change next season, it's not happening. Napier received the vote of confidence from Stricklin to continue developing the young players on the team.