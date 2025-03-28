Florida's MVP is obvious after Alex Condon returns from injury and sends Gators to Elite 8

The senior guard trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard have commanded most of the attention for Florida's success all season. However, the No. 1 seed Gators are arguably the deepest team in the nation, brimming with talent from the top of their roster to the bottom. You never know who will step up on any night, though sophomore big man Alex Condon has quietly developed into a mainstay.

Condon's presence (or lack thereof) was felt in Florida's 87-71 Sweet 16 victory over No. 4 seed Maryland. He suffered an apparent ankle injury early in the first half. The Gators were up by nine points at the time, trailing by as many as three upon his departure.

Florida managed to weather the storm and keep the ship afloat until Condon re-entered the contest with roughly 13 minutes of action remaining. And when he checked in, the game's complexion drastically changed, with momentum swinging drastically in the Gators' favor.

Alex Condon establishes himself as Florida's MVP after returning from injury in Sweet 16 win vs. Maryland

Wasting no time settling back into a physical win-or-go-home game in the NCAA Tournament, Condon got his hands dirty quickly after returning to the lineup. He showed toughness and a knack for making winning basketball plays, specifically during a mad scramble for a loose ball that yielded an improbable bucket.

Despite being in visible pain while riding a stationary bike, Condon's grit and determination were an X-factor for Florida down the stretch. The Gators needed his energy and all-around positive contributions to separate from a Maryland squad that seemed ready for the challenge.

While he didn't stuff the stat sheet, Condon's size and versatility were much-needed. His interior presence was vital for an otherwise undersized Florida group, especially against a high-powered Terps frontcourt led by Derik Queen and Julian Reese. The 2024-25 All-SEC Third-Team center registered six points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 14 minutes.

Maryland did a good job absorbing Florida's blows for much of the affair; they responded virtually every time the Gators chomped. But eventually, Condon and the SEC Tournament champions proved too much to overcome, even for the patented "Crab Five."