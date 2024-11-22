Florida State is paying how much for a pity win against Charleston Southern? Cost of Week 13 buy game
By Austen Bundy
Florida State just needs a win. After entering the season ranked No. 10 by the AP voters and absolutely laying an egg as the weeks progressed, the Seminoles just need a punching bag to get all the bad juju out. Enter the poor Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
The FCS team out of the Big South Conference will be paid $450,000 for its troubles (which seems really low) and will make the roughly 400 mile drive to Tallahassee to likely get smacked.
Although, given the way Florida State (1-9) has played this year, it may not be that simple to write off.
Florida State thought this would be an easy win en route to the ACC title and CFP
This unusually late buy game is being played at this point in the year because Florida State had to play Georgia Tech in Ireland in Week 0.
Unlike the SEC, which plays only eight conference games and typically gets to play late-season buy games, the ACC schedule was shuffled around this year to feature very early in-conference matchups.
Florida State, in particular, plays a late-season non-conference game against its in-state rivals Florida on the final week of the season. In addition to the Week 0 Georgia Tech game in Ireland, the Seminoles faced Boston College in Week 1 when most other programs were facing non-conference foes.
Head coach Mike Norvell did not anticipate the kind of failure the program would be having this year and probably looked forward to this game as a reprieve ahead of the rivalry game with Florida and then potentially the ACC title game.
Florida State was, after all, undefeated in 2023 and left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff. This was supposed to be their revenge tour.
Alas, it was not to be so and now the Seminoles will get Charleston Southern on Saturday to let out all their frustrations and show the dozens of fans that show up that they aren't total failures.