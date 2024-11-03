Florida State’s ideal Mike Norvell replacement might be too obvious to ignore
By Austen Bundy
The 2024 Florida State Seminoles have been undeniably atrocious. Following an (disappointing) undefeated season in 2023, the team has rebounded terribly at 1-8 and could possibly look to make a change at leadership.
Head coach Mike Norvell has a 32-25 record in Tallahassee and just two bowl appearances in five seasons (this year included because FSU won't be bowl eligible). The program was embarrassed on the field multiple times and made an online laughing stock. It would be understandable if the school administration wants to move on from this era.
But then, who should the university get to replace Norvell and jump start a program in a dismal position? The answer could be simple yet controversial.
Florida State needs to hire Primetime if it wants to play meaningful ball in prime-time.
Current Colorado head coach and Florida State football alum Deion Sanders should be the school's first call after this season ends.
Sanders has proven he can recruit and after Norvell's band of transfer misfits fell flat on its face despite a No. 10 preseason ranking, Florida State will need as much high-profile recruiting as it can get.
The timing works perfectly too. Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shiloh, will both be in the NFL after this season and Heisman contender Travis Hunter will prove to be his biggest coaching achievement to date. If he can somehow navigate Colorado to a Big 12 championship game (and maybe even a title plus a playoff berth), then what else is there for him to do in Boulder? The next big jump is right there for the taking.
Of course, Florida State would have to pay Norvell $63.8 million to buyout the remainder of his contract. That's a steep price to pay to move on after one bad year and Sanders will likely cost more than that to take job.
The Seminoles will have to weigh the pros and cons on the situation but in the quickly evolving college football landscape, it'll need to be a quick and confident decision.