Florida women's basketball: Freshman Liv McGill has been the X factor
By Nick Andre
The SEC is once again pacing the women’s college basketball field. South Carolina continues to be the number-one team in the country. Other teams like LSU, Tennessee, and others have had great starts as well. Another SEC team that should be on everyone’s radar is the Florida Gators. Through two weeks of the season, the Gators have been superior on both ends of the floor and have gotten off to an impressive 3-1 start.
There was no telling where Florida would be heading into this season after the team’s leading scorer from last season, Aliyah Matharu, entered her name into the transfer portal on Oct. 15. During her one season in Gainesville, Matharu was a force on both ends. She was an anchor on defense and put the team on her back offensively. With Matharu no longer a part of the team, it opened a new opportunity for a player to shine, particularly freshman guard Liv McGill.
McGill was a player Florida had on their radar for a while. Head coach Kelly Rae Finley loved the passion that she played with as a leader of the floor. Most coaches don’t put a lot of trust in a freshman to run the floor for their team. However, McGill showed that she was ready for the responsibility of being a floor general for the Gators.
Liv McGill is one of the best freshman in the country right now
McGill is a Minnesota native who emerged as one of the top High School stars in the class of 2024. She was a top 20 player according to ESPN and became a McDonald's All-American. McGill has shown to be the ultimate competitor who brings heart and tenacity on both ends of the floor. Her ability to set the tone on both ends is what has made her a favorite early in her college career.
Setting the tone is a thing that McGill has certainly done for the Gators. She came out of the gates swinging with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in their season opener against Florida Atlantic. The way she was able to dictate the flow of the game was magnificent. McGill did a great job finding her own shot as well as setting the table for her teammates. Because of it, other key players like Ra Shaya Kyle, Jeriah Warren, and others were able to shine in the Gators’ first win.
Through four games this season, McGill is averaging 16.8 points along with 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The Gators are 3-1 to begin the season and have continued to assert themselves as one of the best teams in the SEC. McGill has been in the middle of all the Gators’ success. Through four games, McGill has shown the utmost confidence on the floor. She’s proven that she belongs on the highest stage and continues to place her game on full display.
As the season progresses, Liv McGill’s name will emerge in Freshman of the Year conversations. It’ll be a tough race as Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge, Michigan’s Syla Sword, and a few others are making their mark in college basketball. What will separate McGill from the other freshman candidates is how she leads Florida. Emerging as one of the top teams in the SEC as well as an NCAA Tournament appearance might put her in a position to win Freshman of the Year.