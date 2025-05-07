Flurry of Chiefs roster moves breeds competition where KC needs it most

As the dust begins to settle after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas Chiefs are evaluating their reconstructed roster and filling out any thin spots in preparation for the grueling training camp that lies ahead. On Tuesday, Kansas City signed TCU linebacker Cooper McDonald, Carson-Newman safety Major Williams and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Jimmy Holiday, via Spotrac.

Kansas City also moved defensive end B.J. Thompson to the reserves list to create room for the new additions. The Chiefs additionally waived wide receiver Josh Lockhart, another undrafted free agent, due to an injury. He will revert to the injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The Chiefs lost safety Justin Reid in free agency as the veteran elected to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Reid played a vital role on the Chiefs defense over the past three seasons and led the team in tackles during the 2023 season. Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks and Mike Edwards are expected to step up in his absence, but Williams could provide some depth in a scheme that places significant responsibilities on defensive backs. Williams finished his three years at Carson-Newman with All-SAC First-Team honors after recording 155 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 30 pass deflections and four defensive touchdowns.

Holiday showed versatility that could shine in Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s creative offense. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound wide receiver finished his final collegiate season with 39 receptions for 476 receiving yards and two touchdowns while also compiling 182 rushing yards and four scores on 48 carries in 13 games with Louisiana Tech.

Some undrafted free agents are initially signed with the sole purpose of becoming training camp fodder — inexpensive bodies used to prepare players who will actually make the team. The best teams tend to find undrafted players who can surprise coaches and earn a spot on the 53-man roster. As unlikely as it may be, there is always a chance that a Pro Bowl, All-Pro or even Hall of Fame talent could still available.

Chiefs hope promising undrafted free agents can offset cap restrictions

Every NFL team has seen substantial roster turnover amid a flurry of transactions over the past few months. Some players left for greener pastures elsewhere, some were booted to create financial flexibility and others were brought in to address pre-existing or newfound roster deficiencies.

The Chiefs entered the offseason with salary cap restrictions that limited their ability to make splashy acquisitions. Instead, general manager Brett Veach mainly focused on rebuilding the team’s offensive line after a humiliating 40-22 drubbing in Super Bowl LIX. While Kansas City was able to bolster their offensive protection, areas of concern elsewhere on the roster mostly went unaddressed.

Every team aims to build a younger and more talented roster without leveraging their future, but that becomes particularly important for teams that are short on salary cap space. The best way to accomplish those goals is by finding hidden gems that slipped through the NFL Draft.