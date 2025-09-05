FM Championship has become one of the most important LPGA tournaments

Duke University golfing sensation Miranda Wang achieved her breakthrough maiden LPGA title at the FM Championship on Sunday with a finale score of 20 under. The Chinese golfer faced down the world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul by beating her by one stroke, with her skillful birdie on the 17th hole. She kept her cool by making par on the 18th to secure her first LPGA title. Holding off Thitikul, Wang displayed an impressive grace-under-fire for her rookie win, establishing herself as one of the most exciting players on the LPGA.

Despite the crazy weather delay on Friday, there was so much we loved about the FM Global tournament at TPC Boston that took place August 28-31.

Thitikul, Korda and Zhang

Wang emerged out of the pack of contenders on Sunday to steal the title, but there were several players who captivated at the LPGA tournament.

Thitikul returned to the top ranking spot on the LPGA Tour earlier in August and TPC Boston marked her second tournament since reclaiming that spot. Had she won, she would have become the only player to win a second LPGA title among the last 24 winners.

The world No. 2, Nelly Korda, carded a disappointing 75 on the final day, but that doesn’t take away from the return to form that we witnessed the first three days. Korda’s had a tough year, her winless season standing in stark contrast to her incredible 2024. The lack of titles has contributed to her slip to No. 2 in the rankings, but she’s also achieved six Top 10 finishes, including two runner-up positions at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and even more impressively, the U.S. Women’s Open.

At FM, Korda demonstrated the inspiring play that makes her the most popular player in the field the first three days, but wilted on the final day. Still, I have no doubt that the Florda native will win very, very soon.

Wang was paired up with Rose Zhang, who also has a strong following on the tour, for good reason. Zhang catapulted into the golf stratosphere a few years ago, winning two titles in her first two years on the tour. Since then she’s struggled a bit while juggling her studies at Stanford University. Bogeys — including a double bogey on the 14th — cut her chances on the final day at FM, but like Korda, her ability to earn a spot in the final group along with Wang showed that her competitive edge is very much intact.

“The only events that I really played in were majors this year and majors obviously test all skills of your game,” Zhang said on Saturday after her second round outing, according to golf.com. “I just didn’t have the intuition that I felt like I had last year in the previous years. I really had to keep my mindset very simple, stick to the process. Sometimes it gets discouraging, but I feel like with tough stretches there is still a lot of positivity that goes on.”

FM Global’s belief in the women’s game

Outside the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship, no other tournament on the LPGA Tour offers the kind of change that FM Global has invested in the championship in Norton, MA. With a $4.1 million purse, it’s a big draw for the women to come to this area of the United States. They’ve also increased the winning pool from last year ($3.8 million), the first time they put on the tournament.

And it’s not just the prize money, you can feel the quality of the event throughout TPC Boston. FM Global has invested in the tournament throughout the venue by insisting on high standards in all areas that include hospitality, hotel costs, subsidizing transportation and amenities. I’ve attended other LPGA tournaments before, but the FM Global is my absolute favorite to cover. They love the game and that kind of commitment shows.

Last year the tournament officials talked about attracting big names to the venue, and this year they were able to sign Korda. The FM Championship is just growing and rapidly becoming one of the most important tournaments on The Tour.

Presence in New England

I don’t know why, but New England — despite having a robust golfing enthusiasm and terrific golf clubs — has become bereft of golfing competition. LIV Golf played the International Boston course a few years ago, the PGA consistently manages the Travelers in Cromwell, CT, and now the LPGA has established a presence in the New England area with the FM Championship. Considering how many golf enthusiasts reside here, having one of the LPGA’s highest quality events in the area is huge; in comparison, you really couldn’t say the same about the PGA’s Traveler’s, no offense.

“The word’s out — the FM Championship is the place to be this time of year,” said Dave Johnson, FM’s senior vice president, according to The Boston Globe.

There’s also the accessibility with the fans. The biggest draw at Autograph Alley was for Korda, of course (who made good on her promise to sign every single autograph and take photos with fans). As part of its efforts to expand exposure to the game, all the players on the 18th stopped by to spend time with the fans, and that kind of accessibility really stands as a model for the golfing community.

It was also fun to watch the crowd really rally behind hometown favorite Megan Khang, who holed up at her local Medford, MA home while playing the tournament. And she had plenty of support.

“There’s not many girls that come out of Massachusetts that make it on tour,” said Khang via Boston Globe. “To be one of them, it’s a huge honor because it gives those wanting to pursue professional golf something to look up to.

“I love the fact that the sport constantly challenges me,” she added.

I also got to create my own PGA patch hat from the hat bar, a very cool experience I recommend to anyone.

FM Global has committed to the tournament for the next three years, and hopefully will continue to do so. It’s an incredible boon for New England and a fantastic addition to the LPGA. Kudos to my local area for making this happen!