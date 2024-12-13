For better or worse, the Raiders will be a Tom Brady renovation project
By Lior Lampert
The Las Vegas Raiders better hope Tom Brady's post-playing career as an NFL owner starts stronger than his stint as an announcer. And by the sound of it, Mark Davis is betting that will be the case.
Speaking with reporters during the league's winter meeting, Davis said he wants Brady "to have a huge voice" in Las Vegas' personnel-related decision-making process. The club's controlling governor ostensibly believes the latter's experience as a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback can make a positive impact. And given how dreadful the Raiders have been for decades, it's hard to fault the approach.
Davis' faith in and respect for Brady is palpable/commendable. However, leaning on the legendary signal-caller to right the ever-sinking ship that is the Raiders because of what he's done as a player feels naive. Yet, simultaneously, can things get any worse than they already are in Las Vegas? If the answer is yes, sorry in advance to the Silver and Black faithful. Regardless, why not find out by trial and error?
Brady was finally approved as a minority proprietor of the Raiders in October 2024. But it's worth noting the transaction got helped up because this season is the first of his 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX Sports. So, how much can Davis ask of the 47-year-old?
Even Davis acknowledged that being in the booth is Brady's primary occupation.
" ... we're respecting [Brady's] job with Fox and promised [FOX Sports CEO] Eric Shanks we would not get in the way ...” Davis voiced.
Given the circumstances, Brady's contribution to the Raiders beyond his financial stake remains unclear. Nonetheless, Davis stated that the ex-New England Patriot/Tampa Bay Buccaneer "communicates quite often," though there's no defined "day-to-day role."
Reasonably, Davis wants Brady's input on the Raiders' imminent quarterback search this coming offseason. Sitting at 2-11, the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the worst record in football. Despite this, Las Vegas currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft due to having a lower strength of schedule rating. Either way, they're in line to land a new franchise passer -- potentially getting insight from the greatest of all time.