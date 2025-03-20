Forfeiting games is now on the table for the Mavericks

If things weren’t already bad enough in Dallas, the Mavericks could be on their way to forfeiting games due to so many players being injured and salary cap regulations. Sounds like Nico Harrison is doing quite a job in Dallas this season. First, he trades away a generational talent for no ‘good’ reason and now the team can barely compete on the court partially because of his ineptitude.

"I see people talking about, oh, it's a luxury tax issue. The owners don't want to spend. No, there is no there is no exception to be made," said Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks are at risk of forfeiting games due to injuries and NBA salary cap rules, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Marks did note that there is a way around it, where the Mavs could use a loophole by lying and listing injured players as active. This could cause backlash,… pic.twitter.com/PYWFWApQ3B — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 15, 2025

The worst-ever Mavs season just keeps getting worse

The Mavs have found themselves in quite a mess without many options left. With the Mavs being just under the NBA's first apron hard cap (by $51k) they can’t really bring in any new players. Their G-League/two-way guys have just about exhausted their NBA availability which is 50 games.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, Dallas dressed just eight players for the game. Four players were DNP due to various injuries or illnesses including Klay Thompson. Not included on that list were Anthony Davis (who has been out with a lower abductor injury) or Kyrie Irving who is done for the year. That’s six Mavs players right there which nearly equals the number that played on Wednesday.

This Mavs situation has become toxic in every sense of the word. Fans are out, players are dropping like flies and the front office can’t get out of their own way. At this point, head coach Jason Kidd is probably begging for a change in direction at the end of the season. Nobody actively lobbies to lose their job, but no one would blame Kidd for joyfully accepting his release from this madness.