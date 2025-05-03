Forgotten Dodgers signing finally getting his shot in LA

Some good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers fans today, as infielder Hyeseong Kim is set to be called up for his MLB debut. It will be Kim's first taste of MLB action after starting the year in Triple-A OKC. Appearing in nine games in center field and 12 at shortstop, Kim brings versatility to the Dodgers defensively.

Sources: The Dodgers are calling up Hyeseong Kim. The infielder is en route to Atlanta after posting an .801 OPS in 127 Triple-A plate appearances.@dodger_daily was on this last night. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 3, 2025

Kim hasn't exactly impressed in his short stint in Triple-A. He's slashing just .257/.323/.478 in 113 at-bats, but his underlying metrics and initial projections suggest he should be a good ball player in the majors. Kim had routinely been a .300 hitter over his last four seasons in Kiwoom before, and offers elite speed on the basepaths, surpassing 30 stolen bases in three of the previous four years in the KBO.

What Hyeseong Kim can bring to the table in a Dodgers uniform

If Kim can replicate any production he showed us overseas, he can be one of the best per-dollar offseason under-the-radar signings in a long time. His deal with L.A. was only a guaranteed $12.5 million over the next three seasons. At his best, Kim has elite bat-to-ball skills and can turn any single into a double by swiping second and getting into scoring position. He won't hit many homers, but his value is in getting on base and getting into scoring position with his legs.

At 26 years old, Kim hadn't entered his prime in Korea, and the Dodgers landed him with all the potential in the world. If he can click in MLB, he will be a spark plug to round out the bottom of the Dodgers' batting order, and after a slow start in Triple-A, it will be interesting to see what he can bring to the table. The move makes sense given that Kim can play in the outfield, and fellow lefty Michael Conforto is struggling mightily. Kim has three option years, so the Dodgers have nothing to lose by using them on a three-year contract.