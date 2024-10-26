Former Alabama RB compares Arch Manning-Quinn Ewers dynamic to Tua-Jalen Hurts
By Lior Lampert
Having two talented quarterbacks isn't a bad problem, though it can cause internal/external confusion, uncertainty and speculation. Regardless, the Texas Longhorns surely won't mind knowing they have multiple high-end signal-callers on the roster, thanks to junior Quinn Ewers and freshman Arch Manning. But the situation appears to be waning on the former, who's presumably feeling the pressure of the latter breathing down his neck.
Ewers has struggled in recent weeks since reclaiming his spot atop the depth chart from Manning. Perhaps he's still not at full strength after suffering an oblique strain in Texas' 56-7 win over UTSA last month. However, former Alabama running back and retired NFL player Damien Harris sees it differently.
Speaking on The Athletic's Until Saturday podcast from personal experience, Harris compared the Ewers-Manning dynamic to what he witnessed during his collegiate days. He referenced the Crimson Tide's circumstances at the time involving quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, pointing out the similarities in the respective instances.
Former Alabama RB Damien Harris compares the Quinn Ewers-Arch Manning dynamic to the Tua Tagovailoa-Jalen Hurts situation
"There's a point in time where people started to wonder: 'Hm, I wonder if Tua [Tagovailoa] gives us a little bit of a better passing attack [than Jalen Hurts],'" Harris said. " ... His arm ... what he can do throwing the football can give us a better chance."
Harris highlighted one specific moment in 2017, when Alabama demolished Vanderbilt, giving Tagovailoa and the backups a chance to play. In his brief time on the field, the southpaw gunslinger impressed his teammates, including their leading rusher (at the time).
"This dude might actually ... be the guy. Like, we've got the guy [Hurts], but [Tagovailoa] might be THE guy," Harris voiced. Then, doubt starts to creep in -- for all parties involved.
Not only were members of the Crimson Tide unsure whether Hurts was the right quarterback to lead them, but he began to question himself. Harris cites a tense and palpable energy shift, which Ewers is ostensibly currently feeling.
"These are all the things I see playing out with Quinn Ewers," Harris stated. With Manning lurking, the margin for error is slimmer, so the incumbent starter is afraid to make a mistake and risk getting benched.
While it's a tough juggling act to balance, this isn't the first time we've seen it happen. Both Tagovailoa and Hurts went on to have successful college careers and have been thriving in the pros. Alas, Ewers seems to be struggling with the mental aspect of having Manning behind him.