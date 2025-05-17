Former Bears WR's stock has reached an all-time low since leaving Chicago

Reviews were mixed when the Chicago Bears spent the No. 71 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. Fans and experts alike were all over the place with their evaluations. However, in hindsight, the skeptics appear to have gotten the last laugh, especially since his departure from the Windy City.

Jones' two-plus seasons with the Bears were already disastrous. But since they waived him in the middle of the 2024 campaign, things have somehow only worsened. Chicagoans probably didn't think that was possible for the current member of the New Orleans Saints, yet here we are.

WR/RB Velus Jones Jr.'s career has hit rock bottom since Bears exit

In 27 games with the Bears, Jones recorded 300 scrimmage yards. Not great ... to put it mildly. Still, that's better than what he's done since. Well, literally anything would be better than his post-Chicago days, considering that he and I have tallied the same amount of scrimmage yards since (ZERO).

For whatever reason(s), Jones hasn't been able to make an impact. Coming into the league, the Bears had "big intentions" for him before quickly shifting gears. His struggles in Chicago reached a point where they tried deploying the speedster as a running back rather than a receiver.

A position change is code for "we don't know how to use this guy," which can be an indictment on the player or coaches. Both parties were at fault in this scenario, knowing how the situation panned out and that infamous ex-sideline general Matt Eberflus was pulling the strings.

After Jones failed to live up to the considerable pick the Bears used on him in Chicago, he's become a journeyman ... somewhat. Nomad might be a term to describe how his career has progressed, recognizing the 28-year-old hasn't been able to stick with any team for long.

It only took Jones a handful of days to land on his feet following the Bears' decision to cut him. However, he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, marking a notable demotion. Nonetheless, that lasted slightly over a month, because the Carolina Panthers needed help in their backfield.

The Panthers poached Jones from the Jaguars and signed him to their active roster last December. He logged one carry and three offensive snaps, registering a donut in the stat sheet. His role was virtually non-existent, even with other Carolina backs like Jonathan Brooks and Raheem Blackshear injured.

New Orleans signed Jones to a one-year contract this offseason, but he's far from a guarantee to make the team's 53-man roster. Perhaps the Saints could revitalize him, but we'd bet against that.