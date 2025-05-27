Former Braves infielder shares gruesome photo to defend Austin Riley

Austin Riley has committed a high number of errors over his last 15 games. The Braves third baseman is typically handy at the hot corner, but that hasn't been the case this season – especially not in May. Braves manager Brian Snitker came to Riley's defense when asked by the media about his subpar defense. Riley has been with the Braves for a long time, and it a key piece of their future.

"I don't think it's all on him if you want to know the truth," Snitker told reporters. “He’s getting some bad hops and things like that. I don’t think it’s a bad infielder. I think some of the stuff is out of his control.”

Snitker didn't necessarily assign blame in the moment, but if Riley is getting bad hops rather than making a poor read on the ball of bobbling it, then the grounds crew is to blame. It is the grounds crew's job to keep the field of play acceptable and up to professional standards. If Snitker is to be believed, that hasn't been the case at Truist Park of late. Former Braves infielder Whit Merrifield agrees.

Former Braves infielder Whit Merrifield has evidence the grounds crew isn't good enough

Longtime MLB infielder Whit Merrified spent some time in Atlanta near the end of his career. Merrifield wasn't about to sit this one out, as he got to know the soft-spoken Riley during his time in the Braves clubhouse. According to Merrifield, Riley is not to blame. It's the grounds crew, and he has a photograph of his own hand after a game to prove it. The photo is quite gruesome.

Merrifield only played 42 games with the Braves, to be clear. He doesn't have nearly enough experience in the ATL to speak on the grounds crew as a whole. However, in his short time at Truist Park, Merrifield did suffer a hand injury thanks to a bad hop. The Braves need to investigate their grounds crew some if only because it is costing them games, and their opponents will surely complain about it.

Riley is signed through 2033, which means he will be a Brave whether the fans like it or not. The grounds crew issue sounds fixable. What's the holdup?