Former Browns Pro Bowler's stock has plummeted since leaving Cleveland

NFL players typically get better when leaving the Cleveland Browns, but that hasn't been the case for everyone. The Browns are the NFL's version of Last Chance U – if it doesn't work there, it won't work anywhere. However, that cannot be said about Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was acquired by the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline last season. The Bills landed Cooper with the hope he would provide another weapon on the outside for Josh Allen. Instead, Cooper struggled, and his free-agency value has suffered as a result.

Cooper had under 300 yards receiving in eight games with Buffalo. This is despite one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing him the football. Cooper failed to build much camaraderie with Allen, and Buffalo is right to move on this offseason. As Cooper awaits his new home, one can't help but wonder if he was better off in Cleveland – a place with far less competition at the position and pressure to perform.

Cooper made the Pro Bowl in 2023, catching 72 balls for 1,250 yards. He had over 1,000 yards in 2022 as well. Cooper has played for the Cowboys and Raiders as well, and while he's never been an elite-level wide receiver, he's still a solid No. 2 target at worst.

Amari Cooper is still a free agent for a reason

The 30-year-old's value has decreased a lot since the end of the 2023 season, in part because of injuries and instability at quarterback, especially when he was with the Browns. Now, his best chance at reviving what once was is already out the window. A Cowboys reunion would've made sense for both sides, but Dallas traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, and gave up valuable draft capital to do so. Now, Cooper is left without a home, and a shell of the player he once was.

A plausible fit could be the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes can make the most out of any weapon, and Cooper is a great route runner who would open up the intermediate passing game in Andy Reid's offense. He'd also come relatively cheap, which is music to Brett Veach's ears.

To put it simply, the reason Cooper's value has gone down is because the Browns are a bad football team. They don't have nearly as many weapons as contending team, and thus Cooper essentially got to pad his stats.