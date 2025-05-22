Former Bucs Super Bowl Champ lands on season-ending IR on Thursday

Sean Murphy-Bunting won't see the field in 2025, per Ian Rapaport. Murphy-Bunting who signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of last season, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately disclosed what his injury is or how it happened, just that the Cardinals placed him the NFL list. Because of that, it also calls into jeopardy his contract for this season. He was supposed to receive a guaranteed $7.7 million salary as part of his $22.5 million contract deal.

Murphy-Bunting was a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady led the charge back in 2020. He signed with the Cardinals in 2024 and finished the season with three interceptions, five passes defended and 52 tackles.

He was projected to be back in the starting rotation. Now the Cardinals may turn to 2025 draft pick Will Johnson, whom they took in the second round.