Former caveman Johnny Damon isn’t thrilled about the Yankees facial hair policy

For years, the New York Yankees have been viewed as a prestigious organization. With 27 World Series championships, the Yankee way has never really been questioned until recently.

Aside from a high level of success on the field, the Yankees have always implemented a rule that requires players to shave their facial hair. While players in pinstripes were not allowed to have beards, mustaches were allowed. After more consideration, the Yankees have decided to back off this expectation and are now allowing players to own 'well-groomed' beards. Most current and former players are 100 percent on board with this adjustment. The one person you would least expect actually opposes this amendment.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Johnny Damon surprisingly is against Yankees facial hair decision

Something just doesn’t feel right about any MLB player spending time with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in their career. While there are many individuals who have had this very experience, none have been quite as iconic as outfielder Johnny Damon.

Damon spent 2002-05 with the Red Sox and made two MLB All-Star Games during this stretch. In addition to his ability to hit for average, steal bases and play elite defense, Damon was known for his long hair and beard. He rocked the 'caveman' look to perfection.

Damon then had to change his appearance when he joined the Yankees in 2006 due to the organization's facial hair policy. Beardless Johnny Damon was something that all of the baseball world struggled to adjust to.

One would assume that Damon would be all for the Yankees changing their policy but his view is actually quite the opposite. Damon said that he had no issue cooperating with the organization because of the great tradition that has been built by great former players and coaches like Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter.

When Damon shared his perspective on Instagram he stated, “I cut these lovely locks off many years ago because George Steinbrenner is such a great human being, great boss, that I wasn’t even going to question it. Let’s keep the policies the same. Listen to your bosses, always bring your A-game, and let’s go!”

It’s probably safe to say that no one expected the Yankees to make that change this year and it was most certainly a surprise that Damon is bothered by the fact Yankees players can now have beards.