Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reveals why Kansas City rookie was worth the risk

Once Alex Smith eventually handed the keys of the Kansas City Chiefs offense to Patrick Mahomes after mentoring the uber-talented rookie out of Texas Tech, his career took several odd turns. Not only did he suffer one of the most devastating leg injuries iin modern NFL history, but he made the miraculous comeback from that injury. So when Smith is talking about his former employer, the Chiefs, selecting Ohio State OT Josh Simmons with the final pick of the first round in the draft despite coming off a torn patellar tendon, it's hard not to listen.

Simmons, by most evaluators' accounts, would've flirted with being a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the brutal knee injury hadn't ended his season. Moreover, the specific injury to the patellar tendon is one of the most difficult to come back from, especially to play at the same level. Even in comparison to something like a torn ACL, the recovery rate is much lower for Simmons' injury. The Chiefs, of course, knew all of that going in and still made the selection.

As Smith was speaking with Sterling Holmes of FanSided and Stacking the Box, he gave the simple revelation as to why the Chiefs had to take such a risk with Simmons.

"First off, I think [the offensive line] was a concern of theirs — we all saw last season play out, certainly through the playoffs — that offensive line was a position that they needed to prioritize. I think it's unique when you're picking at the end of the first round. Unfortunately, that's where the Chiefs have been picking for a long, long time now. But here's a guy who was regarded as a Top 10 talent, and sometimes you gotta take some risks. And here it was medically and they needed to do their homework and see about his recovery. So, sometimes you've got to take some risks there and get the reward."

Alex Smith says Josh Simmons pick was a risk Chiefs needed to take

Smith later added another personal connection to Simmons in this, noting that they are both "Helix Highlanders", having attended the same high school in San Diego. Talk about a small world, especially in Kansas City with that connection. The former Chiefs quarterback also iterated that he hopes Simmons is able to get back to full health and reach his potential.

His reasoning for why the Chiefs would be willing to roll the dice on an injury like this is spot on, though. To put it in the simplest terms, what other choice did they have? Especially after trading Joe Thuney this offseason, Kansas City's offensive line looked quite short on answers, particularly at tackle after having problems there for most of 2024. Simmons, if he recovers fully, could shore that up for years to come while protecting Mahomes.

Perhaps just as importantly, the Chiefs were also taking a page out of the playbook of the team that dominated their O-line in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. For years, GM Howie Roseman has just taken the best player that falls to them late in the draft, even if there are medical or character concerns. That's why Philly has been able to accrue the array of talent on the roster. Kansas City followed that blueprint by taking a Top 10 prospect with the 32nd overall pick.

Smith might've been ushered out of Kansas City for Mahomes eventually, but when it comes to what his former team is doing now, he has the absolute right read on what the Chiefs are doing.

Alex Smith spoke to FanSided while partnering with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and their Pain Game Plan campaign, which seeks to empower athletes and non-athletes alike to work with their doctors to create personalized pain plans in case of an injury or before surgery.