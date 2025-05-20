Former Chiefs QB pushing for potential NFL comeback after two years

Jordan Ta’amu might just be the perfect redemption story if he can find his way back to the NFL. The UFL – which formed from a merger between the USFL and the XFL – is the perfect chance for forgotten players to revive (or kick-start) their professional careers. Ta’amu is one of the top quarterbacks in the UFL this year, which could catapult him to new heights if he plays his cards right.

Ta’amu hasn’t made it past the practice squad at the NFL level, making stops with the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. When he played in the XFL in 2023 for the DC Defenders, he was the best offensive player in the league: He won XFL Offensive player of the year and was named to the All-XFL team. In 2022, he led the USFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. This year, he’s revived his old form in the new league.

With the DC Defenders, he leads the UFL in passing yards (1,990) and passing touchdowns (16) and has the Defenders atop the XFL conference with a 6-2 record. It's clear that he has nothing more to prove at this level. But what will it take for him to get back to the NFL?

The UFL was created for redemption stories, and Jordan Ta’amu can have the perfect fairy tale

There’s no better time to try and get back into the NFL as a quarterback than 2025. Redemption stories are popping up left and right: Sam Darnold is the most prevalent, earning his way from being a top pick, to back up to now earning $30 million a year. Same with Geno Smith.

Both players went through ups and downs as a pro, but neither had to go through what Ta’amu is going through right now. But if the former Ole Miss star can turn heads in the UFL, it might just earn him a shot at getting back to the NFL.

Who’s to say Ta’amu couldn’t end up being Brock Purdy’s backup, getting a chance to play when he inevitably gets injured? If there’s one coach Ta’amu could benefit from playing under, it's Kyle Shanahan.

There have been players that have come from the spring football leagues and managed to stay on an NFL roster, or carve out roles as special teams players. None could have the journey back to the NFL like Ta’amu.

It’s the perfect time for him to be thriving in the UFL. He could end up being what gives UFL players hope they can actually get to the NFL with success in the lesser league.