Former Chiefs WR makes Royals plea Mahomes probably won’t even see

Patrick Mahomes is a man of many hats. He's a father, a three-time (and counting) Super Bowl champion and a helluva football player, among other titles. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is also an entrepreneur who owns a minority share of the city's MLB franchise, the Kansas City Royals.

Unlike the Chiefs, the Royals boast one of the worst offenses in their respective league. Kansas City baseball squad remains in the postseason hunt despite its shortcomings at the plate. However, Mahomes' ex-teammate, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, identified a solution to the problem and brought it to the signal-caller's attention on social media.

Royals top prospect, first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone, crushed a 459-foot home run in a recent Triple-A outing. Dieter replied to the post of the deep blast, tagging Mahomes directly. The issue is the former's message is highly unlikely to reach the latter, who's just beginning Phase 3 of the Chiefs' organized team activities (OTAs).

Former Chiefs WR Gehrig Dieter chose the wrong time to bug Patrick Mahomes about the Royals

We hate to break it to you, Gehrig, but Patrick can't come to the phone at this time. Mahomes and the Chiefs are striving to put their embarrassing Super Bowl LIX blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles behind them. Maybe try again later?

"[The] Royals have some real bats in AAA," Dieter wrote. "They gotta bring up these guys before the All-Star break. @PatrickMahomes aren’t you an owner?! Make a move."

It's worth noting that Dieter is only half-serious. While his time with the Chiefs was short-lived, he and Mahomes have remained friends, including an amiable baseball rivalry.

Despite being a South Bend, Indiana native, Dieter is a New York Yankees fan. Of course, Mahomes, AKA Mr. Kansas City, roots for the hometown Royals, which he holds a small share of. Fittingly, the two clubs met in last year's American League Division Series.

New York eliminated the Royals, but Mahomes got up in Dieter's grill after the Crowns tied up Game 3 of the best-of-five clash.

While Dieter had the last laugh in their head-to-head matchup, the Yankees fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. Mahomes couldn't help but continue the playful banter once the Bronx Bombers were defeated.

Regardless, Dieter's probably right; Caglianone can help a Royals lineup in need of juice. He's slashing .326/.389/.607 with 14 homers, 53 RBIs and a strong .996 OPS across 178 minor league at-bats in 2025.