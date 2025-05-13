Former Cowboys scapegoat finds redemption shot ahead of OTAs

Suffice it to say that the Dallas Cowboys didn't get the diamond in the rough they were hoping for when they landed defensive back Amani Oruwariye ahead of last season. That bore out throughout the year as he struggled to hold down a spot in the secondary despite injuries and was part of one of the Cowboys' biggest special teams blunders of the season. But now he'll have a new shot at NFL life with the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Oruwariye is landing with the Titans ahead of OTAs after making four starts with the Cowboys. The former Lions fifth-round pick will now be with his fifth team since entering the league in 2019.

#Titans are signing free agent cornerback Amani Oruwariye, per source.



Six-year vet played seven games with four starts for Dallas last season. pic.twitter.com/GQ3C2ztbGF — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 13, 2025

Not only was Oruwariye sub-average for the Cowboys as a defender, grading out as just the 123rd-best cornerback among 222 qualified players last season, but the aforementioned special teams blunder is burned into the memory of Dallas fans, unfortunately. Who could forget the blocked punt against the Bengals that almost flipped the game, but that Oruwariye inexplicably touched to give the ball back to Cincinnati.

An all-time blunder by Amani Oruwariye on the blocked punt😬 pic.twitter.com/9C1jH7IuQP — All-22 (@All22_PFF) December 10, 2024

It feels quite safe to say that Cowboys fans won't be losing sleep over losing the veteran cornerback.

Former Cowboys headache Amari Oruwariye signs with Titans

For the Titans' part, they needed desperately to fill out their secondary this offseason. Yes, they made the big trade for L'Jarius Sneed and then promptly extended the former Chief. However, the depth beyond Sneed is lacking and the team only added sixth-round rookie Marcus Harris at cornerback before signing Oruwariye this offseason. At worst, though Cowboys fans will surely laugh at this, he can be a special teams contributor. However, Tennessee might need him to play a bigger role given the state of the defensive roster.

As for Dallas, they quickly went in different directions to fill out their own secondary room this offseason. Even with Trevon Diggs' health still in question, landing Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round could be a steal if he fully recovers from a torn ACL while former first-round pick Kaiir Elam is an interesting project. Elam and Andrew Booth could be vying for similar roles to what Oruwariye played last season, getting the bulk of their snaps on special teams but being slotted into the defense in a pinch.

Ultimately, it seems like the Cowboys came out the winners in making Oruwariye's stay in Dallas just a one-year stint. Maybe he goes to the Titans and does find some redemption and revives his career a bit. But it would've been hard for any self-respecting Cowboys fan to look at Oruwariye and not see anything other than the bungled blocked punt, so it was definitely time to just move past the player and that forgettable moment.