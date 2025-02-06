Former Cowboys teammate puts Jerry Jones on blast for CeeDee Lamb contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys are starting over with Brian Schottenheimer as their newest head coach. Even with the latest coaching change, the only constant with the Dallas Cowboys is that Jerry Jones will remain the face of the Cowboys.
Still, the way Jones conducts business has frustrated many Cowboys for years. And if you think the fans are fed up, you can bet both current and former Cowboys players share the same sentiment.
Former Cowboy tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was with the Cowboys from 2022-23 and was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs just before the 2024 season, is one such player. In an interview with RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys yesterday, he opened up about the contentious negotiation between the Cowboys and their star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and how it impacted the team throughout offseason.
Jerry Jones is still causing friction
Lamb skipped voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp and training camp before he finally signed a four-year, $136 million on Aug. 24. The Cowboys collapsed to 7-10 this past season after three consecutive 12-5 seasons.
On the eve of potentially becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, maybe Hendershot got a close look and saw a significant difference between how the Chiefs and the Cowboys operate and handle business. Though it might fall on deaf ears with Jones, Hendershot was at least honest about how he mishandled Lamb's contract negotiation and how it was detrimental to the team.
Jones faces another challenging offseason trying to extend star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Negotiating with Parsons will be an ultimate litmus test to see if Jones learned anything from Lamb's negotiation last offseason or if he will continue to go his own way, consequences be damned.