Former Detroit Lions WR trending closer to retirement than ever

Allen Robinson II has probably played his last snap in the NFL. The former Detroit Lions receiver made 12 appearances, logged just three catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns in the 2024 season. That’s saying a lot considering how much the Lions spread the ball around. Even Khalif Raymond, a return specialist, was able to eclipse 200 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

Robinson had a tremendous downfall after a standout 2020 season with the Chicago Bears. That was the last time he had over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Since then, he hasn’t had more than 410 in a single season and hopped around to three different teams in as many seasons.

His better days are behind him and in a dry receiver market, it’s not likely he ends up on another team. He hasn’t had a receiving touchdown in two seasons and has effectively fizzled himself out of the NFL.

Will any NFL team be able to resurrect Allen Robinson’s former self?

If Robinson couldn’t find a role on a team like the Lions that thrived on moving the ball around, it’s safe to say that no other team in the NFL will be able to bring out the Robinson of yesteryears. During his Jacksonville Jaguars days, Robinson was one of the most lethal receivers in the league.

Before getting injured in 2017, He had nearly 2,000 yards between the 2015 and 2016 seasons with 20 touchdown catches during that span; 14 came in 2015. He burst onto the scene as a formidable No. 1 option.

After he ended up in Chicago, he looked like his former self, picking up consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020. But once the Bears picked up DJ Moore, Robinson effectively fizzled out.

That’s how he ended up with the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, falling off more with each new destination. Each of those teams needed a receiver and he couldn’t produce enough to be a comfortable target.

Robinson’s best bet is to call it a career now. With the number of receivers that get drafted each year and picked up as undrafted free agents, there’s essentially no place for Robinson in the NFL anymore. He is aging and isn’t even producing at a level that would be worth it.

When he landed in Detroit, it was a chance to maybe find a good enough role to earn another contract. Instead, it validated that it’s best for him to close the curtain on his football career.