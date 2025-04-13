Warning: This story contains allegations of self-harm that may not be suitable for some readers.

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy passed away on Saturday night, according to multiple reports. Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge confirmed the news with a family member of Lacy's.

I have confirmed with a family member that former @LSUfootball wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away in Houston. @WAFB — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 13, 2025

WBRZ-TV reports that Lacy is thought to have died by suicide. The former LSU star was set to appear in court on Monday in connection with a fatal car crash that took place in December of last year. He was facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle after his car crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and struck another car head-on, resulting in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Lacy began his football career with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. He eventually blossomed into a star with the Tigers, catching 58 passes for 866 yards and nine TDs as one of Garrett Nussmeier's top targets last year.

That performance figured to make the 6-foot-2, 213-pound Lacy one of the top receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his legal sitaution left his football future unclear.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and considering self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support, 24/7. You can callto be connected.